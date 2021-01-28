Weevil basketball teams lose two

The Boll Weevils main problem against Gadsden State Tuesday night wasn’t because of a lack of players, it was a lack of execution.

Gadsden claimed an 88-76 win.

“We just didn’t play tough at all,” Williams said. “We’re basically a team of freshmen right now that had two weeks to practice before the season began last week.

“We lost several players, mostly from the local area, at semester break, but we had a similar number transfer into us, so what we have is almost a whole new team that’s still learning to play together and to play at this level.

“We’ve got to quit giving teams second and third shots and we’ve got to get after loose balls and play hard at both ends of the court. We have the talent to be a good team and I really think we will be once we clean up all the little mistakes we’ve been making.”

Lamont Sanders led ESCC (0-3) with 30 points, Amir Devone had 18 points, Jalen Gaston added 12 points and Jamal Frank netted 10 in the loss.

The Weevils travel to Gadsden Friday.