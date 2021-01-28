Weevil basketball teams lose two

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s basketball team, all six of them, took visiting Gadsden State to the final buzzer in what proved to be a 73-72 loss in Ray Lolley Gymnasium Tuesday night as pre-division games are ending.
Enterprise (0-3) travels to Gadsden Friday and will open South Division play Tuesday at home against Coastal Alabama-North.
“We took a low percentage shot at the buzzer for the win and it just didn’t go,” said veteran ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “The problem we created was in the first half when we just didn’t play hard.”
Williams said losses so far should have positive results.
“I scheduled games against really good teams to get us ready for division play,” he said. “We didn’t have a long pre-season, so we’re a work in progress.”
Tekyia Jackson led ESCC with 15 points, Zakyria Johnson had 14, Jaquaya Turner chipped in 11 points and Jesslyn Culverhouse and Ivy Turner scored 10 points apiece.
Williams foresees the return next week of four players who’ve been sick or injured.
“We played good defense in the second half Tuesday night and when we get all our players ready to play, this team should be OK,” he said.
Men’s team falls
The Boll Weevils main problem against Gadsden State Tuesday night wasn’t because of a lack of players, it was a lack of execution.
Gadsden claimed an 88-76 win.
“We just didn’t play tough at all,” Williams said. “We’re basically a team of freshmen right now that had two weeks to practice before the season began last week.
“We lost several players, mostly from the local area, at semester break, but we had a similar number transfer into us, so what we have is almost a whole new team that’s still learning to play together and to play at this level.
“We’ve got to quit giving teams second and third shots and we’ve got to get after loose balls and play hard at both ends of the court. We have the talent to be a good team and I really think we will be once we clean up all the little mistakes we’ve been making.”
Lamont Sanders led ESCC (0-3) with 30 points, Amir Devone had 18 points, Jalen Gaston added 12 points and Jamal Frank netted 10 in the loss.
The Weevils travel to Gadsden Friday.