Weevil teams benched until Thursday

If close counted for much of anything in fast-pitch softball, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women, all nine of whom played against Chattahoochee Valley Community College over the weekend, could consider the last four games successful.

But they don’t think that way. ESCC lost in Enterprise 10-7 and 4-1 on Friday and 3-1 and 7-4 on Saturday at CVCC in Phenix City.

Enterprise led midway through Friday’s first game and had eight hits, one apiece by Harleigh Sims, Tori Watts, Lillian Reynolds, Aspyn Sanchez, Bianca Potts, Tankeya Smith and Sydney Arnette, whose double was the only extra base hit, but couldn’t hold the lead.

Sims, Watts, Theresa Reynolds, Keisley Cotton, Sanchez and Arnette all scored for ESCC; Sims and Cotton had two RBI’s apiece and Watts and Smith both had an RBI.

In Friday’s nightcap, Enterprise got seven hits but Smith’s homer produced the only run.

Sims, Theresa Reynolds, Sanchez, Smith, Kelsie Hagood and Arnette all singled in the loss.

Hits were scarce for ESCC Saturday; the Weevil Women managed but four of them in the day’s first game.