Weevil teams benched until Thursday

If close counted for much of anything in fast-pitch softball, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women, all nine of whom played against Chattahoochee Valley Community College over the weekend, could consider the last four games successful.
But they don’t think that way. ESCC lost in Enterprise 10-7 and 4-1 on Friday and 3-1 and 7-4 on Saturday at CVCC in Phenix City.
Enterprise led midway through Friday’s first game and had eight hits, one apiece by Harleigh Sims, Tori Watts, Lillian Reynolds, Aspyn Sanchez, Bianca Potts, Tankeya Smith and Sydney Arnette, whose double was the only extra base hit, but couldn’t hold the lead.
Sims, Watts, Theresa Reynolds, Keisley Cotton, Sanchez and Arnette all scored for ESCC; Sims and Cotton had two RBI’s apiece and Watts and Smith both had an RBI.
In Friday’s nightcap, Enterprise got seven hits but Smith’s homer produced the only run.
Sims, Theresa Reynolds, Sanchez, Smith, Kelsie Hagood and Arnette all singled in the loss.
Hits were scarce for ESCC Saturday; the Weevil Women managed but four of them in the day’s first game.
Sims homered and singled to account for half the ESCC hits, and Watts had a pair of singles for the other half in the 3-1 loss.
In the 7-4 nightcap setback, Sims kept delivering at the plate with a double, a single and two runs scored.
Theresa Reynolds added a pair of singles, a walk and scored twice, Watts and Arnette both singled and Arnette drove in two runs.
Enterprise is scheduled to return to the diamond Thursday at Coastal Alabama-East in Brewton. The Lady Warhawks will come to Enterprise for a doubleheader rematch Saturday.
First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the ESCC field.
BASEBALL
After losing Good Friday’s opening game of a four-game series 6-5, hits and runs for the Enterprise State College Boll Weevils became more rare than golden eggs against Chattahoochee Valley Community College. ESCC lost all four games in the weekend series.
Friday’s games were played in Enterprise, and the Weevils had every opportunity to win the day’s opener but left 16 runners on base in the loss.
The Weevils belted 13 hits, led by Kyle Vogler with three, an RBI and a run scored. Connor Purvis had a pair of hits and two runs scored, Mac Danford had two hits, a run scored and an RBI and Zach Hansen had two hits and an RBI.
Cameron Williams added a hit and two RBI’s for the Weevils, while Connor Varnum and Drew Powell had a hit apiec and Carter Duke had a hit and an RBI.
Hansen and Danford had doubles and Vogler tripled.
Southpaw Caleb Griffin pitched the entire game for ESCC.
“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times in this game,” said ESCC coach Bubba Frichter.
One of Christian Beasley’s two stolen bases produced the lone Enterprise run in the 7-1 nightcap loss that saw the Weevils muster only four hits.
Purvis had two hits and Beasley (2B) and Williams had one apiece to account for Enterprise’s offense.
Starting pitcher Maddux Herring was saddled with the loss. In 3.2 innings, the sophomore allowed five hits - one a home run - five earned runs, struck out four and walked one.
Elliott Baxter pitched 2.1 innings in relief, surrendering three hits and two earned runs, and Hunter Millican pitched one inning and gave up a hit.
Saturday in Phenix City, CVCC swept the Weevils 5-0 and 11-1.
Enterprise (8-17-1, 5-11) was led by Williams, who had two hits in Saturday’s opener. Purvis, Hansen and Gover chipped in a hit apiece.
Jade Sykes started on the mound for the Weevils and gave up four hits, three earned runs, struck out two and walked one in 4.0 innings and took the loss.
Bailey Shannon gave up three hits and two runs in .1 of an inning and Gover allowed one hit in 1.2 innings on the hill.
In the nightcap, CVCC held Enterprise to five hits. Vogler, Gover (2B), Danford, Hansen and Varnum (2B) had a hit apiece and Danford scored the lone ESCC run.
Starting hurler Brady Peddie went 1.2 innings, gave up three hits, six runs (four earned) and walked two Pirates.
Tanner Bastings, Ethan Stinson, Noah Farmer, Trentin Barbee and Hansen all worked in relief.
ESCC’s six pitchers surrendered a combined seven hits but walked nine.
The Weevils are scheduled to host South Division foe Coastal Alabama-East Thursday. The doubleheader begins at noon.