Weevil Tennis Day is Saturday

Come celebrate Weevil Tennis Day on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the William “Bill” Morris Tennis Complex at Donaldson Park on Hwy. 167.

This celebration of tennis is presented through City of Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department, the Enterprise Tennis Association and the Wiregrass Tennis Academy. Troy University’s Rolando Vargas, head coach of the men’s tennis team, will be featured at the event in three morning clinics held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. There is no cost to participate, and rackets will be available for use. Individual junior clinics are open to all beginner and experienced juniors.

For more information, call 334-447-8092 or visit the website at enterprisetennis.com. A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 7.

