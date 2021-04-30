Weevil 'weevealed' at Municipal Airport

Enterprise Municipal Airport unveiled Piper Weevil as the 26th weevil in the Weevil Way community art project on Tuesday, April 26, also known as World Pilots Day.

Staci Hayes, airport director and assistant director of engineering for the City of Enterprise, said there were several back-and-forth conversations on the name, but with the help of Tourism Director Tammy Doerer and Jenny Hendrix, owner of Replica Plastics, they eventually settled on Piper in honor of Piper aircraft models like the Piper Lance, the Piper Warrior and the Piper Comanche.

After having just celebrated the airport’s grand opening of the new terminal last month, Hayes said it was the perfect time to “weeveal” the newest addition to the grounds.

“What better way to enhance our facility than having a weevil?” she said. “This is a really great addition to the airport.”

To learn more about the Weevil Way project or to see the other members of the Weevil Way family, visit www.weevilway.com or Facebook.com/weevilway.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.