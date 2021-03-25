Weevil women down Snead State

A coin flip Monday denied the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women a berth in the upcoming state basketball tournament.

Wallace-Selma “won” the fourth South Division berth in the post-season event.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, Alabama Community College Conference officials in the early stages of the 2020-21 basketball season decided this year’s tournament field would be reduced from six to four teams from both divisions.

“In a typical year, both of our teams would be in the tournament,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “But this year is different and we’re not in it.”

In their last home game of the season, the Weevil Women overcame poor shooting, excessive turnovers and double-digit missed free throws to down Snead State Community College Tuesday night, 61-53.

“Missed free throws have cost us several games,” Williams said. “If we’d made free throws like we should have, we wouldn’t have ended up in a tie for fourth place and then had the flip of a coin decide our future.”

Gwen Mitchell led ESCC with 15 points. Jaquaya Turner added 11 points, and Ivy Turner netted 10 Tuesday.