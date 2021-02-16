Weevil Women fall by three to Wallace

Despite having four players, three starters and one off the bench, score in double figures, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women lost a heartbreaker at Wallace Community College-Selma, 68-65.

Jesslyn Culverhouse led ESCC with 18 points; fellow starters Ivy Turner and Tekyia Jackson netted 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Madisin Gramsley had 11 points as a non-starter in Friday’s setback.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped the Weevils (3-5, 3-1) into third place in the South Division behind Coastal Alabama-South and Chattahoochee Valley, tied at 4-0 within the division.

The men’s game resulted in a 90-70 loss for ESCC (0-8, 0-4); the Boll Weevils are tied with Coastal Alabama-East for last place in the 8-team division.

ESCC softball drops two

Thursday wasn’t a pretty day in Panama City for the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women who faced two teams, Andrew College and Gulf Coast Community College and lost both games of a softball doubleheader.

In the day’s opener, ESCC lost to Andrew College, 7-4, despite slashing 10 hits, led by Bianca Potts and Kelsie Hagood, who had two hits apiece.