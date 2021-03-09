Weevil Women lose by one to Bishop State

Enterprise State Community College basketball coach Jeremaine Williams likely had trouble sleeping last week as visions of turnovers, missed layups and free throws in four losses to Bishop State had to keep him awake.

Weevil Women’s losses were especially painful.

In Mobile Tuesday, Bishop’s Lady Wildcats turned their gym into Heartbreak Hotel for South Division opponent ESCC in a 65-64 decision.

Friday’s result was equally painful as the Wildcats, trailing 53-47 at the end of the third period, rallied for a 64-63 win in ESCC’s Ray Lolley Gym.

Gwen Mitchell’s 17 points led ESCC Friday, Jesslyn Culverhouse added 12 points and Teykia Jackson netted 10 in the loss.

Enterprise (3-9, 3-5) is fifth in the South Division led by Chattahoochee Valley (10-2, 10-0).

The ESCC men’s team finished a distant second in Tuesday’s nightcap falling to the Wildcats 105-84 in Mobile, and despite having five players score in double figures and a 15-point lead, the Boll Weevils fell 83-70 at home Friday.

Jalen Gaston paced Enterprise in Friday’s loss with 19 points; Corey Steadman had 15 points; Amir Devone and Jamal Frank had 13 points each; and Lamont Sanders chipped in 10 points in the loss.