Weevil Women split in Monday game

Of late, the pattern followed by the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team has been to win the first game of doubleheaders and lose the second.

That’s how it went in Mobile over the weekend when ESCC split with Bishop State.

That’s not what happened Monday when the teams met again, in Enterprise, where the Wildcats won the first game 4-1, while the Weevil Women won the nightcap 11-7.

In the opener, Bishop scored a run in the third inning, two in the fourth and one in the seventh, while the Weevils, despite getting eight hits, scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh frame.

Honor Slayback had three hits and Sara Beth Long had two hits in the opener. Long scored ESCC’s lone run on a single by Theresa Reynolds.

Zoe Veres and Harleigh Sims added singles to the ESCC attack.

Sydney Arnett pitched a complete game for Enterprise; the sophomore allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out four.

In the nightcap, the Wildcats scored a run in the third inning, two in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Weevil Women exploded for six runs in the home half of the third inning and added five more in the last of the sixth frame.

Enterprise bashed 13 hits in Monday’s second game with five players registering a pair of hits apiece.

Veres enjoyed a big day; she was 2-for-3, with two home runs, two runs scored, four RBIs and a walk; Long doubled, singled, scored a run and had three RBIs; Shelby Allen tripled, singled, scored a run and drove in two; Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a run scored; and Aspyn Sanchez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Sims doubled, walked and scored twice; Slayback singled and scored; and Emily Mitchell singled in her only at-bat.

Maddie Smith pitched the first 5.0 innings and earned the win; Smith allowed nine hits, six runs (four earned), walked one and struck out two.

Arnett finished the final 2.0 innings, allowed two hits and one earned run.

ESCC hosts Andrew College Wednesday with the first pitch of a doubleheader at 1 p.m.