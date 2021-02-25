Weevil women sweep doubleheader

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women swept a doubleheader from visiting Andrew College to improve to 5-5 in preparation for South Division play scheduled to begin next week.

The Weevils won Tuesday’s first game 3-2 and took the nightcap 6-5.

Harleigh Sims and Sydney Arnette led the way at the plate for the Weevils in the opener.

Sims had a double, two singles and a run scored, and Sydney Arnett homered and drove in all three Enterprise runs.

Bianca Potts had a pair of singles and scored a run.

Theresa Reynolds, Aspyn Sanchez, Tankeya Smith and Kelsi Hagood added a single apiece to ESCC’s attack.

Enterprise fell behind early in the second game as Andrew plated a pair of runs before the Weevils got to hit.

But the Weevils clawed their way out of the early hole and needed only eight hits to grab the win.

Keisley Cotton’s bat was red hot in the nightcap; she lashed out three singles and plated a pair of teammates.

Sims went 2-for-3 and scored a run; Theresa Reynolds, Lillian Reynolds (2B), and Potts had a hit apiece.