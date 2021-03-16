Weevil women topple LBW Saints

Sweep.

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s basketball team improved to 5-9 overall and 5-5 in South Division play Thursday in Andalusia with a 64-52 win against Lurleen B. Wallace.

“We have a goal in mind to finish second or third in the division this season,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams after the Weevils defeated LBW twice this week. “We can’t win the division at this point.”

Chattahoochee Valley leads the division with an unblemished 11-0 record headed into this weekend.

“We did a great job tonight,” Williams said Thursday. “We shot well, and I’m glad of the way we played the whole game. The players know what they have to do the rest of the season to have a chance to win a state championship.”

Four Enterprise players scored in double figures led by Jesslyn Culverhouse’s 15 points. Tekyia Jackson had 14 points, Jipan Bailey had 13 and Gwen Mitchell had 10.

Weevil men

win 73-66The ESCC Boll Weevils won the men’s game 73-66 to improve to 3-13 overall, 3-19 in South Division play and keep postseason hopes alive.