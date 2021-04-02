Weevil Women's season comes to a close

The final curtain closed on the 2020-2021 basketball season for the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s basketball team in Boaz Friday with an 84-64 loss to Snead State.

Enterprise (6-12, 6-7) would’ve qualified for the state tournament in a normal year, but due to COVID-19 issues, only four teams advanced to the post-season tournament instead of the usual six.

Missed free throws were the difference in five of ESCC’s South Division losses.

Down the stretch, Enterprise typically had only seven or eight players available for duty.

The ESCC Boll Weevils (3-18, 3-12), also limited to no more than eight players much of the last month. lost to Snead, 106-80, on an ill-fated trip that saw three traffic delays that caused late starts in both games and resulted in the teams arriving home around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The ESCC men played at Bevill State Tuesday and lost, 85-82 and will end their season hosting Bevill.