Weevils defeat Warhawks

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils enjoyed beating Coastal Alabama Community College-East Fb. 17 in Ray Lolley Gym so much they beat the Warhawks again, this time in Brewton, on Friday.

The Weevils (2-8, 2-4) won Friday’s game 86-49 and moved into a third-place tie with Coastal Alabama-South and L. B. Wallace.

Lamont Sanders led Enterprise with 25 points; Corey Steadman added 12 points and Amir Devone netted 10 points in the win.

James Pouncy led the Weevils with 10 rebounds. Shomari Gains and Sanders had three assists apiece.

Devone had five steals and Jalen Gaston had four.

Enterprise travels to face South Division leading Chattahoochee Valley (8-0, 6-0) Tuesday and will host the Pirates in the week’s rematch on Friday.