Weevils go 2-2 against CACC

April 9 proved to be a good Friday for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils as they swept a South Division baseball doubleheader against the visiting Coastal Alabama Community College-East Warhawks 3-2 and 12-5.
Freshman Brady Peddie wrote much of the first game’s story as he went the distance on the mound, allowed six hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out one Warhawk.
Fellow ESCC freshman Christian Beasley led the offensive charge with three hits and an RBI.
Sophomore Kyle Vogler got one of ESCC’s seven hits and scored a run; freshman Taylor Gover singled, scored and drove in a run; freshman Mac Danford drew a walk and scored; and sophomore Zach Hansen singled and plated a teammate.
Enterprise offered a 12-hit attack in Friday’s nightcap win led by second baseman Danford’s three hits that produced a run and an RBI.
Several Weevils had the “two’s” in the second game.
Freshman Mac Danford had two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs; DH Hansen singled, doubled, scored twice and had two RBIs; and freshman catcher Micah McLeod singled twice, walked, scored a run and drove in one.
Freshman Carter Duke tripled, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored two.
Freshman catcher Cameron Williams doubled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI.
Gover singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
ESCC pitchers Caleb Griffin, Elliott Baxter and Tanner Bastings combined to allow eight hits by the visiting nine.
Sophomore Griffin started the nightcap, pitched 4.0 innings, allowed four hits, four runs (one earned), walked four and struck out two.
Sophomore Baxter pitched 2.0 innings, surrendered three hits, walked one and struck out one.
Freshman Bastings closed the game and allowed a hit and a run.
Warhawks down the Weevils in rematchKyle Vogler homered, doubled, had two RBIs and scored a run for Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils Sunday afternoon, but the homestanding Alabama Coastal Community College-East Warhawks to claim a 7-6, walk-off win in Brewton in the home half of the eighth inning of the first game.
The Warhawks would go onto win the day’s second game as well.
In Game 1, ESCC’s Cameron Williams recorded a pair of singles and scored a run, and Taylor Gover doubled, walked and scored a run.
Connor Purvis also had a pair of hits and drove in a run in Enterprise’s 9-hit attack; Mac Danford singled, had two RBIs and scored a run, and Jon Lewis singled and scored.
Christian Beasley had an RBI and a run scored.
Three ESCC pitchers saw action in Sunday’s first game: Jade Sikes started, pitched 2.2 innings, was touched for five hits and four runs (two earned) and he walked a batter; Bailey Shannon pitched 1.1 innings, allowed three hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out two; and Ethan Stinson pitched 3.2 innings, allowed a hit, one earned run and struck out four.
In the nightcap, the teams combined for a football-like score. The Warhawks won 13-6, and Gover led the Weevils’ 9-hit attack with a double, a single, a run scored and an RBI.
Hansen and Williams had a double, a run scored and an RBI apiece; Vogler singled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI; Lewis singled and had two RBIs; Shannon drove in a run with a single; Purvis singled; McLeod singled; and Danford walked twice and scored twice.
Maddox Herring pitched 4.0 innings for ESCC, allowed six hits, six earned runs, walked two and struck out three Warhawks.
Gover, on the mound 1.1 innings, allowed three hits, four runs (three earned), walked one and struck out one.
Noah Farmer and Hunter Millican also worked on the hill for Enterprise.
Coastal scored four runs in the second inning, two each in the fourth and fifth and five in the sixth; Enterprise scored five runs in the top of the third frame and one in the seventh.