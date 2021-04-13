Weevils go 2-2 against CACC

Christian Beasley had an RBI and a run scored.

Three ESCC pitchers saw action in Sunday’s first game: Jade Sikes started, pitched 2.2 innings, was touched for five hits and four runs (two earned) and he walked a batter; Bailey Shannon pitched 1.1 innings, allowed three hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out two; and Ethan Stinson pitched 3.2 innings, allowed a hit, one earned run and struck out four.

In the nightcap, the teams combined for a football-like score. The Warhawks won 13-6, and Gover led the Weevils’ 9-hit attack with a double, a single, a run scored and an RBI.

Hansen and Williams had a double, a run scored and an RBI apiece; Vogler singled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI; Lewis singled and had two RBIs; Shannon drove in a run with a single; Purvis singled; McLeod singled; and Danford walked twice and scored twice.

Maddox Herring pitched 4.0 innings for ESCC, allowed six hits, six earned runs, walked two and struck out three Warhawks.

Gover, on the mound 1.1 innings, allowed three hits, four runs (three earned), walked one and struck out one.

Noah Farmer and Hunter Millican also worked on the hill for Enterprise.