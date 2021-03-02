Weevils hit the road

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils’ weekend baseball trip didn’t get off to the kind of start they wanted as they fell to Wallace Hanceville 13-1 on Friday in something akin to a family affair.

Since 1990, Hanceville’s coach has been Randy Putman whose daughter, Shelby, is married to ESCC coach Bubba Frichter.

Putman’s Wallace teams have won more than 1,100 games.

Friday, Christian Beasley got two of ESCC’s six hits, Connor Varnum tripled and had the team’s only RBI, Taylor Gover walked, singled and scored the lone run and Carter Duke and Cameron Williams had a hit apiece.

Beasley and Jackson Lessman had stolen bases for the Weevils, and Jade Sikes pitched 3.1 innings and was saddled with the loss.

Elliott Baxter, Zach Hansen, Maddux Herring and Kolby Pickles also drew mound duty for Enterprise.

On Saturday, the Weevils played a doubleheader in Birmingham at Lawson State Community College, and Enterprise had previously swept a doubleheader against Lawson in Enterprise on Feb. 20.

In Saturday’s opener, Lawson scored five runs in the bottom of the first and single runs in the second and third innings and was never headed in a 7-5 win.