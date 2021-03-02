Weevils hit the road

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils’ weekend baseball trip didn’t get off to the kind of start they wanted as they fell to Wallace Hanceville 13-1 on Friday in something akin to a family affair.
Since 1990, Hanceville’s coach has been Randy Putman whose daughter, Shelby, is married to ESCC coach Bubba Frichter.
Putman’s Wallace teams have won more than 1,100 games.
Friday, Christian Beasley got two of ESCC’s six hits, Connor Varnum tripled and had the team’s only RBI, Taylor Gover walked, singled and scored the lone run and Carter Duke and Cameron Williams had a hit apiece.
Beasley and Jackson Lessman had stolen bases for the Weevils, and Jade Sikes pitched 3.1 innings and was saddled with the loss.
Elliott Baxter, Zach Hansen, Maddux Herring and Kolby Pickles also drew mound duty for Enterprise.
On Saturday, the Weevils played a doubleheader in Birmingham at Lawson State Community College, and Enterprise had previously swept a doubleheader against Lawson in Enterprise on Feb. 20.
In Saturday’s opener, Lawson scored five runs in the bottom of the first and single runs in the second and third innings and was never headed in a 7-5 win.
Enterprise scored four runs in the third frame and one in the sixth in a game where ESCC managed seven hits.
Mac Danford claimed two of ESCC’s hits, a double and a triple, scored a run and drove one home; Bailey Shannon also had a pair of hits and an RBI.
Varnum went 1-for-3, scored a run and drove a teammate home; Williams had a hit and drew a walk and Duke added a hit to Enterprise’s total.
Kyle Vogler walked and scored a run and Micah McLeod did the same. Connor Purvis scored a run in the loss.
Brady Peddie, Noah Farmer, Herring and Hunter Millican worked on the mound, and Farmer was tagged with the loss.
The Weevils broke their three-game losing streak by winning the nightcap 7-4 in a game they got eight hits.
Danford, Varnum and Duke (3B) had two hits apiece, and Beasley and Gover had one safety each for the Weevils (3-6-1). Danford also drew a walk, scored a run and had an RBI while Varnum scored a run and drew a walk. Duke added a pair of RBIs.
Beasley scored twice; Williams drew a walk and scored; Purvis had an RBI and scored; and Gover scored a run, drove in two runs and stole a pair of bases. Danford and Varnum also stole a base apiece.
Ethan Stinson was the winning pitcher, and Bailey Shannon earned a save. Caleb Griffin also saw mound time.
Enterprise opens South Division play today at Wallace-Dothan in Napier Field and will host the Govs this coming Saturday. Both doubleheaders are scheduled for a high noon start.