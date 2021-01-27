 Skip to main content
Weevils lose by 1 on the road
Weevils lose by 1 on the road

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils took to the road Saturday for a rematch with the Wallace-Hanceville Lions looking to avenge a 78-57 loss earlier in the week.

The Weevils played strong defense throughout Saturday’s game but came up a point short in a 58-57 loss.

Starter Amir Devone led ESCC with 16 points; Jalen Gaston came off the Enterprise bench to score 12 points for the 0-2 Weevils.

ESCC’s Weevil Women also sought revenge Saturday against the nationally-ranked Lions but faced an uphill battle with only seven players dressed for the day’s game won by Wallace-Hanceville, 82-55.

Enterprise had three players score in double digits.

Zakyria Johnson led ESCC with 16 points; Jesslyn Culverhouse added 12 points and Ivy Turner scored 10 for the 0-2 Enterprise squad.

Alyssa Lucas and Jipan Bailey had 8 points apiece.

Games against Gadsden State were on Tuesday’s ESCC schedule.

News Alert