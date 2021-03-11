Weevils split basketball games

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil women, despite what coach Jeremaine Williams called “poor execution,” earned a win Tuesday night.

Enterprise took an early 20-point lead then had to fend off the visiting Lurleen B. Wallace Lady Saints to claim a 71-68 victory.

The win broke a five-game losing streak and kept playoff hopes alive for ESCC.

Enterprise (4-9, 4-5) broke out to a 28-8 lead after the first period then went cold at both ends of Ray Lolley Gym, but with three players scoring in double figures, managed to hang onto a fourth-place Southern Division tie with Wallace-Selma.

Chattahoochee Valley Community College (11-2, 11-0) leads the division and LBW (0-14, 0-9) is in last place.

Ivy Turner’s 27 points led ESCC in Tuesday’s win; Jipan Bailey had 12 points and Gwen Mitchell added 11 points to the winning total.

For the second consecutive game, the ESCC Boll Weevils placed five players in double figures but still figured out a way to lose the men’s game; LBW (3-12, 3-8) came from behind for a 78-75 win over the Weevils (2-13, 2-9).

Enterprise turnovers and missed layups in the game’s final minute were what the Saints needed for the win.