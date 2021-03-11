 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weevils split basketball games
0 comments

Weevils split basketball games

  • 0
031121-ent-weevils-p1

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil women, despite what coach Jeremaine Williams called “poor execution,” earned a win Tuesday night.

Enterprise took an early 20-point lead then had to fend off the visiting Lurleen B. Wallace Lady Saints to claim a 71-68 victory.

The win broke a five-game losing streak and kept playoff hopes alive for ESCC.

Enterprise (4-9, 4-5) broke out to a 28-8 lead after the first period then went cold at both ends of Ray Lolley Gym, but with three players scoring in double figures, managed to hang onto a fourth-place Southern Division tie with Wallace-Selma.

Chattahoochee Valley Community College (11-2, 11-0) leads the division and LBW (0-14, 0-9) is in last place.

Ivy Turner’s 27 points led ESCC in Tuesday’s win; Jipan Bailey had 12 points and Gwen Mitchell added 11 points to the winning total.

For the second consecutive game, the ESCC Boll Weevils placed five players in double figures but still figured out a way to lose the men’s game; LBW (3-12, 3-8) came from behind for a 78-75 win over the Weevils (2-13, 2-9).

Enterprise turnovers and missed layups in the game’s final minute were what the Saints needed for the win.

Chattahoochee Valley (12-1, 10-1) and Wallace-Selma (11-3, 10-1) are tied for the South Division lead; Enterprise is seventh.

Lamont Sanders scored 18 points to lead the Weevils; Amir Devone and Jamal Frank netted 14 points apiece; Jamel Gaston had 11 points; and Corey Steadman added 10 points as ESCC lost its fifth consecutive game.

Enterprise travels to Andalusia Friday to complete the season series with LBW.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Empowering women in agriculture

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – In honor of International Women’s Week beginning March 8, the Alabama Extension animal science and forages team is e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert