Weevils split with Wallace-Selma

In what has been the order of business lately, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women earned a win and the Boll Weevils came up on the losing side of a close score in the men’s game.

Tuesday, in fan-less Ray Lolley Gym, the ESCC Women downed Wallace Community College Selma, 76-66, while the ESCC men fell, 76-71.

Gwen Mitchell scored 24 points to lead ESCC; Teykia Jackson had 11 points; and Ivy Turner added 10 to improve the Weevil Women’s record to 3-4 overall, 3-0 in South Division standings.

Enterprise remains tied for first place in the division with Coastal Alabama-South and Chattahoochee Valley.

“These girls are playing remarkably well, especially on defense, right now,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “Our press is the key to our offense; we’re forcing turnovers and scoring on them. The girls are learning to play with fewer dribbles; they know where they’re supposed to be and they’re getting there. I’m really proud of how they’re playing right now.”

Williams doesn’t cite poor defensive play as the reason the men’s team is struggling, still seeking its first win.