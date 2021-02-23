Weevils sweep Lawson

Scoring runs wasn’t a problem Saturday when the visiting Lawson State Cougars came to town for what proved to be a baseball doubleheader loss at Enterprise State Community College on a cloudless, brilliant afternoon.

Enterprise earned 10-9 and 6-3 wins to improve to 2-3-1 with three games remaining before South Division play commences March 4.

Early in Saturday’s opening game, the Boll Weevils took a 4-0 lead in their second turn at bat.

Lawson scored five runs in the top of the 5th frame to forge ahead, but Enterprise regained the lead at 7-5 with three runs in the home half of the inning.

Both teams plated two runs in the 6th and Lawson added a pair of runs in the top of the 7th to knot the score, 9-9, and send the game into extra innings after the Weevils went scoreless in the bottom of the inning.

The game ended in the bottom of the 8th when, with one out, Connor Varnum singled, stole second base, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

Besides Varnum, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI, four other Weevils had multiple hits as ESCC loaded the bases throughout the game.