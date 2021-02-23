Weevils sweep Lawson

Scoring runs wasn’t a problem Saturday when the visiting Lawson State Cougars came to town for what proved to be a baseball doubleheader loss at Enterprise State Community College on a cloudless, brilliant afternoon.
Enterprise earned 10-9 and 6-3 wins to improve to 2-3-1 with three games remaining before South Division play commences March 4.
Early in Saturday’s opening game, the Boll Weevils took a 4-0 lead in their second turn at bat.
Lawson scored five runs in the top of the 5th frame to forge ahead, but Enterprise regained the lead at 7-5 with three runs in the home half of the inning.
Both teams plated two runs in the 6th and Lawson added a pair of runs in the top of the 7th to knot the score, 9-9, and send the game into extra innings after the Weevils went scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
The game ended in the bottom of the 8th when, with one out, Connor Varnum singled, stole second base, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.
Besides Varnum, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI, four other Weevils had multiple hits as ESCC loaded the bases throughout the game.
Mac Danford was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI; Carter Duke went 3-for-4 with a run scored and 2 RBIs.
Cameron Williams was 2-for-3 with a walk and 2 runs scored.
Taylor Gover singled and scored a run and Christian Beasley had a hit, an RBI and 2 runs scored.
Danford had a pair of doubles and Duke and Gover had one apiece.
Vogler, Duke, Varnum and Connor Purvis stole bases for ESCC.
Jade Sikes started on the mound for ESCC and allowed 5 runs before being replaced by Ethan Stinson with 2 outs in the 5th frame.
Maddux Herring followed Stinson on the hill and Bailey Shannon closed and earned the win.
Shannon opened the nightcap but after the 30-minute break between games, the sophomore couldn’t get out of the first inning and was replaced by Gover.
Brady Peddie followed Gover and pitched 4.2 innings and closed the win for the Weevils.
Drew Powell went 2-for-2, drew a walk, scored a run and had an RBI, and Williams and Duke were both 2-for-4, with a run scored, to lead the 11-hit attack.
Varnum had hit, drew a walk and scored a run; Vogler walked and had a hit; Beasley walked, had a hit and an RBI; Danford had a hit and scored; and Micah McLeod had a hit and scored once.