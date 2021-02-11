Weevils swept in baseball

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils opened their 2021 baseball season at Pensacola State College and were swept in a rain-delayed doubleheader, 3-1 and 8-2.

In the first game, Enterprise eked out four hits and committed two errors.

Kyle Vogler led the Weevils with two hits, a single and a double; Mac Danford had a hit and a walk; and Connor Purvis had a hit and an RBI.

Jade Sikes was saddled with the loss as the Weevils sent four pitchers to the mound. Ethan Stinson, Bailey Shannon and Caleb Griffin all saw action.

In the nightcap, Taylor Gover, Connor Varnum and Vogler had a hit apiece; Gover and Vogler both had RBI’s.

Enterprise pitchers surrendered eight hits.

Gover worked four innings, faced 23 batters and took the loss; Maddux Herring and Zach Hansen also worked on the hill.

ESCC’s games at Andrew College were cancelled due to weather Tuesday.

The Weevils are scheduled to play at Dothan’s Westgate Park Friday against L.B. Wallace and Abraham Baldwin, and are scheduled to play Wallace-Dothan and LBW Saturday.

Enterprise is scheduled to host a Sunday doubleheader against John A. Logan College (Carterville, Illinois) starting at noon.