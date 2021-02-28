 Skip to main content
Weevils swept in doubleheader
The visiting Central Alabama Community College Lady Trojans used speed, power and two-out hitting to sweep a softball doubleheader from the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women on a bright Thursday afternoon.

In the day’s first game, Central scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the sixth and four in the seventh to ice the 10-1 win. Central had three home runs and scored half their runs with two outs against them.

Sydney Arnett took the loss, pitched the whole game and her double was one of only three ESCC hits; she also scored the only Enterprise run.

Bianca Potts and Aspyn Sanchez had ESCC’s other hits; Sanchez doubled and had the only RBI.

Thursday’s nightcap was a nightmare from the get-go as the Trojans scored six runs off starting pitcher Mackenzie Chamblee en route to a 22-3 pasting.

Enterprise collected five hits; Theresa Reynolds had two hits and scored one of ESCC’s runs.

Lillian Reynolds’ solo homer was the brightest moment of the game for the Weevils.

Potts singled and scored and Keisley Cotton singled to account for all Enterprise’s hits.

