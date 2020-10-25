What to know leading up to Election Day

As election day nears, here are a few key voting events or deadlines that will happen this week in Coffee County.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 1:30 p.m., the public test of the DS-200 voting machines to be used in the Nov. 3 general election will be conducted at the Farm Center Coliseum Building at the Coffee County Complex, Hwy 84 W. in New Brockton.
The test is open to the general public. This public testing is pursuant to §17-7-25 Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended.
For more information, contact Probate Judge Jodee R. Thompson at 334-347-2688 for the Enterprise office, or 334-897-2211 for the Elba office. Information can also be found online at www.coffeecountyvotes.com
Thursday, Oct. 29, at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to apply for absentee ballots for the general election.
Applications for absentee voting are available at the absentee election manager’s office in New Brockton. The Absentee Election Manager is Linda Mills, and the mailing address is P. O. Box 427, New Brockton, AL 36351. The physical location is 5 County Complex in New Brockton.
Any qualified voter may submit an absentee ballot application by mail or in person to the Absentee Election Manager’s office for the following reasons:
- The voter is out of the country or state on Election Day.
- The voter has any physical illness or infirmity which prevents the voter from attending the polls.
- The voter works a shift that has at least 10 hours, which coincide with the hours the polls are open at the voter’s regular polling place.
- The voter is a student enrolled in school outside the county of residence.
- The voter is a member, a spouse or a dependent of a member of the United Stated Armed Forces, or is similarly qualified to vote absentee according to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.
- Alabama voters voting under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act may receive additional information by contacting the Board of Registrars office or the office of the Alabama Secretary of State for expanded options
Completed ballots must be returned by the voter in person to the Absentee Election Manager no later than one day prior to the election, or, if mailed through the United States Postal Service, it must be postmarked no later than one day prior to the election. Multiple ballots cannot be mailed in the same envelope.
For more information, contact the Coffee County Board of Registrars Office at 334-894-5347 or 6 County Complex in New Brockton.
For voters going to the polls on Election Day, keep the following in mind to minimize time spent at the polling location:
- Arrive at off-peak times such as mid-morning or mid afternoon
- Verify voter registration information in advance of going to the polls. Call 334-894-5347 or visit coffeecountyvotes.com to verify
- Review a sample ballot on coffeecountyvotes.com to speed the process of casting your ballot
