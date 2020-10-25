What to know leading up to Election Day

As election day nears, here are a few key voting events or deadlines that will happen this week in Coffee County.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 1:30 p.m., the public test of the DS-200 voting machines to be used in the Nov. 3 general election will be conducted at the Farm Center Coliseum Building at the Coffee County Complex, Hwy 84 W. in New Brockton.

The test is open to the general public. This public testing is pursuant to §17-7-25 Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended.

For more information, contact Probate Judge Jodee R. Thompson at 334-347-2688 for the Enterprise office, or 334-897-2211 for the Elba office. Information can also be found online at www.coffeecountyvotes.com

Thursday, Oct. 29, at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to apply for absentee ballots for the general election.

Applications for absentee voting are available at the absentee election manager’s office in New Brockton. The Absentee Election Manager is Linda Mills, and the mailing address is P. O. Box 427, New Brockton, AL 36351. The physical location is 5 County Complex in New Brockton.