What's happening in Enterprise?

Now that Thanksgiving is over and the Christmas season is officially underway, here are several upcoming events to place on your schedule:
Now until Christmas, Trawick's Christmas in the Woodlands is open for business. Located at 411 Boll Weevil Circle, the drive-thru holiday light display is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Now through Dec. 9, participate in the Enterprise Chamber's Chip and Fancy the Elf's Scavenger Hunt! Shop at 12 local businesses and find the elf for a shot at winning the grand prize at the end of the hunt.
The City of Enterprise will hold its Christmas Parade today, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. down Main Street.
The City of Enterprise will hold its Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Multiple events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, including Christmas at the Farmer's Market and the Whoville Holiday Celebration. The Farmer's Market is open from 7 a.m. to noon, and Whoville activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street and College Street downtown. Along with fabulous holiday shopping opportunities, there will be tons of family friendly activities including appearances by the Grinch and Who Characters, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a Who Look-a-like Contest, Max's Holiday Pet Parade and tons of activities throughout the downtown district
Crossfit FXT is hosting a Fun Run/5k with the Grinch beginning at 8 a.m. on College Street.
On Dec. 16, the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department will host Carols in the Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnny Henderson Park.
The last Whoville event, the Whoville Family Scavenger Hunt, is scheduled to take place on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown.
All events are subject to change due to weather and will be held in accordance with current state and national health guidelines. To stay on Santa's nice list, the Tourism Department, the City and the Chamber of Commerce asks that everyone who participates in the events to comply with COVID recommendations, which includes wearing a mask and social distancing.
