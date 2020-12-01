What's happening in Enterprise?

Now that Thanksgiving is over and the Christmas season is officially underway, here are several upcoming events to place on your schedule:

Now until Christmas, Trawick's Christmas in the Woodlands is open for business. Located at 411 Boll Weevil Circle, the drive-thru holiday light display is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Now through Dec. 9, participate in the Enterprise Chamber's Chip and Fancy the Elf's Scavenger Hunt! Shop at 12 local businesses and find the elf for a shot at winning the grand prize at the end of the hunt.

The City of Enterprise will hold its Christmas Parade today, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. down Main Street.

The City of Enterprise will hold its Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.