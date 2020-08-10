You have permission to edit this article.
Whitedog found safe, alert canceled
Whitedog found safe, alert canceled

The missing person alert issued on August 4, 2020, for Claudia Whitedog has been canceled. Claudia Whitedog was located by law enforcement this morning at 10 a.m. and is safe.

