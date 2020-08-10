Whitedog found safe, alert canceled

The missing person alert issued on August 4, 2020, for Claudia Whitedog has been canceled. Claudia Whitedog was located by law enforcement this morning at 10 a.m. and is safe.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The missing person alert issued on August 4, 2020, for Claudia Whitedog has been canceled. Claudia Whitedog was located by law enforcement this morning at 10 a.m. and is safe.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.