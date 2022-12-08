Whoville 5K, Fun Run, Christmas at the Market Saturday

Christmas at the Market begins at 7 a.m. at the Enterprise Farmers Market. In addition to farmers and arts and craft vendors, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for shoppers to enjoy beginning at 8 a.m.

The Friends of Main Street will also be hosting an ornament painting fundraiser under the tent. Farther down Main Street, the third annual Whoville 5K and Fun Run will weave through downtown starting with registration and packet pick up at 8 a.m. The Fun Run begins at 8:30 a.m. and will include a prize for the top finisher in the ages 5-12 category. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and will include awards for the overall male/female 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers. Registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Fun Run. All proceeds benefit the Enterprise State Community College Cross Country team. Motorists are encouraged to keep an eye out for potential detours in the downtown area during the event.