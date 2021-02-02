Why it’s safe and important to get the COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination is a safer way to help build protection

COVID-19 can bring on serious, life-threatening complications, as hospitals like UAB are seeing in hundreds of patients daily who need hospitalized care. Even though it affects certain groups less seriously than others based on age, health and other factors, it is still not possible to predict how COVID-19 will affect any individual.

Getting COVID-19 may offer some natural protection, known as immunity. But experts do not know how long that immunity lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity. Getting vaccinated creates an antibody response, so that you are protected without having to experience the illness. Both natural immunity and immunity produced by a vaccine are important aspects of COVID-19 that experts are investigating. Health care officials and agencies plan to keep the public informed about new developments.

Saag said getting infected with the COVID-19 virus is the least desirable and least safe way to develop immunity, providing context as both a clinician and COVID-19 survivor.