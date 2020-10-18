Why our teachers make a difference

Earlier this month we celebrated World Teachers’ Day – a day dedicated to showing gratitude to all of our wonderful educators.

As students have learned to adapt to new methods of schooling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers have worked overtime to ensure their students continue to receive a proper and meaningful education. Our educators play a significant role in the lives of our children, expanding their knowledge and abilities and preparing them for the future.

A solid education has the power to change a life. Educators show up to their classrooms each morning motivated to impact their students. Teachers are some of the best role models for our children giving them purpose, setting them up for success, and inspiring them to do well.

Not only is a good education important for the individual student, but access to education affects the world around us. The education of our youth is vital to the growth and development of our communities as well as the prosperity of our nation. Giving students the opportunity to learn provides skills that are needed to compete in the global marketplace. Knowledge is a powerful tool that changes the world around us for the better.