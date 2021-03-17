Wildcat sports roundup

Golf

Enterprise wins Aggie Invitational

The Enterprise Blues golf team captured the 12-team Aggie Invitational, while the EHS White team finished third at the Sylacauga Country Club Monday.

The Enterprise Blue team fired a 298 total to outdistance runner-up Auburn, which had a 321. The Enterprise White team was third with a 344.

Three Enterprise Blue members earned all-tournament team honors, finishing in the top five. Nick Cook had a 73, Jackson Bailey a 74 and Jon Ed Steed a 75. Gibson Charlton had a 76 and Brady Wood had a 79, though it didn’t count to the team score.

The White team was led by AJ Castleberry with an 82, Brayden Green with an 84 and Bryant Burns with an 88. Judah Talley had an 90 and Jaxon Whitworth a 100.

“The guys continued their good play with a season-best 298 score!” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “All five players shot in the 70’s and that was good to see. We haven’t faced a top 7A team yet, so that will be interesting to see how we respond to the challenge.”

Enterprise girls finish third