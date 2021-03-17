Wildcat sports roundup

Golf
Enterprise wins Aggie Invitational
The Enterprise Blues golf team captured the 12-team Aggie Invitational, while the EHS White team finished third at the Sylacauga Country Club Monday.
The Enterprise Blue team fired a 298 total to outdistance runner-up Auburn, which had a 321. The Enterprise White team was third with a 344.
Three Enterprise Blue members earned all-tournament team honors, finishing in the top five. Nick Cook had a 73, Jackson Bailey a 74 and Jon Ed Steed a 75. Gibson Charlton had a 76 and Brady Wood had a 79, though it didn’t count to the team score.
The White team was led by AJ Castleberry with an 82, Brayden Green with an 84 and Bryant Burns with an 88. Judah Talley had an 90 and Jaxon Whitworth a 100.
“The guys continued their good play with a season-best 298 score!” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “All five players shot in the 70’s and that was good to see. We haven’t faced a top 7A team yet, so that will be interesting to see how we respond to the challenge.”
Enterprise girls finish third
Enterprise finished third out of 13 teams at the Lady Aggie Invitational at the Sylacauga Country Club.
The Wildcats fired a 286 score to finish behind John Carroll (257) and Vestavia Hills (285).
Hailey Rotenberry and Meredith Black led EHS as both carded a 94. Isabella Holtz added a 98. Ansley Gatlin had a 112 that didn’t count to the team scoring.
“The girls played very well and were rewarded with a third-place finish!” Bynum said. “Hailey and Meredith led the way, and Isabella continued her steady play. I cannot say enough about how hard these young ladies have worked to improve their games.”
Varsity Enterprise boys 2,
Dothan 1 Minjae Kim 15 minutes into the second half off an assist from Jackson Odom to break a 1-1 tie and help the Wildcat beat Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 3 game at Dothan’s Westgate Soccer Complex.
Hector Perez added the other Wildcat goal.
Dothan’s goal was scored by Jesus Bautista off an assist from Mason Roe.
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 3,
Enterprise 0
Cristian Hernandez scored two goals and Will Moody added the other for Dothan.
Ashton Payne had two assists and Nate Kirsch one assist for the Wolves.