Wildcat sports roundup

Prep Golf

Charlton, Enterprise win Panther Invitational

Enterprise, behind four golfers with scores under 80 including medalist Gibson Charlton, won the eight-team Panther Invitational Thursday at Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City.

The Wildcats fired a 304 total to win by 24 strokes over Auburn (328). Montgomery Academy (344) was third, Smiths Station (354) fourth and Benjamin Russell (360) fifth. Prattville (368), Opelika (452) and Valley (488) rounded out the field.

Charlton earned medalist honors, winning the individual title with a birdie on the third playoff hole. He finished with a 74 round to get into the playoff.

Enterprise’s Brady Wood had a 76 and Nick Cook and Jon Ed Steed had a 77 for the Wildcats to round out their team scoring. Jackson Bailey had a non-counting score of 83.

Enterprise’s junior varsity team finished second at the invitational in the JV competition behind Auburn. The Tigers shot a winning 352 score to Enterprise’s 362. Two other Auburn teams finished with a 387 and 442.