Wildcat sports roundup

Prep Golf
Charlton, Enterprise win Panther Invitational
Enterprise, behind four golfers with scores under 80 including medalist Gibson Charlton, won the eight-team Panther Invitational Thursday at Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City.
The Wildcats fired a 304 total to win by 24 strokes over Auburn (328). Montgomery Academy (344) was third, Smiths Station (354) fourth and Benjamin Russell (360) fifth. Prattville (368), Opelika (452) and Valley (488) rounded out the field.
Charlton earned medalist honors, winning the individual title with a birdie on the third playoff hole. He finished with a 74 round to get into the playoff.
Enterprise’s Brady Wood had a 76 and Nick Cook and Jon Ed Steed had a 77 for the Wildcats to round out their team scoring. Jackson Bailey had a non-counting score of 83.
Enterprise’s junior varsity team finished second at the invitational in the JV competition behind Auburn. The Tigers shot a winning 352 score to Enterprise’s 362. Two other Auburn teams finished with a 387 and 442.
Hunter McCarty led Enterprise with an 86 score, followed by Brayden Green with a 90, AJ Castleberry with a 91 and Bryant Burns with a 95. Jaxon Whitworth fired a non-counting 103.
Baseball Jack Williams pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and only one walk on the mound and went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in to power the offense in a 6-0 win over Rehobeth Thursday night.
Parker Sessions added two hits and one RBI and Tristan Bartling had a run-scoring hit. Logan Fleming added a RBI groundout and Will Powell a sac fly RBI.
Joe Watkins, Zach Chandler and Drew Fritsche had a single each for the Rehobeth hits.
Softball
Prattville 5, Enterprise 2: Enterprise lost a Class 7A, Area 3 game to the Lions, who score four runs in the fourth and held off the Wildcats to a 5-2 win.
Georgia Lessman led Enterprise with two hits, including a double, and Taylor Danford had a RBI single that scored Lessman. Kyleigh Coin scored a run on a passed ball.
Skylar Frey scattered seven hits over seven innings and allowed only one earned run as an error helped spark Prattville’s four-run inning. Frey struck out one.