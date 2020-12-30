 Skip to main content
Wildcat sports spotlight
Enterprise High School varsity boys basketball moved to 9-3 on the season with a 68-43 win over Georgiana on Dec. 21. Previously, they won the Florala Christmas Tour—with wins over Florala (71-33) and Greenville (63-55)—defeated Geneva 75-28 and lost to Geneva County 69-76 in overtime earlier in December. The other losses were to Eufaula (53-70) and Mountain Brook (34-48).

Varsity girls basketball sits at 5-3 after a game earlier in the season against Charles Henderson was canceled. The team has wins against Elba (35-9), Charles Henderson, Carroll (67-14), Ponce de Leon (49-44), and Geneva County (49-33). Losses were against Geneva County, Eufaula and Carver.

The remaining schedules are as follows:

Boys:

  • Jan. 5, Jeff Davis*
  • Jan. 8, at Dothan*
  • Jan. 12, at Jeff Davis*
  • Jan. 15, Prattville*
  • Jan. 19, Dothan*
  • Jan. 22, at Prattville*
  • Jan. 26, Eufaula
  • Jan. 29, Greenville
  • Feb. 2, Carroll
  • Feb. 8, at R.E. Lee
  • Area Tournament Feb. 9

Girls:

  • Jan. 2, at Northridge
  • Jan. 5, Jeff Davis*
  • Jan. 8, at Dothan*
  • Jan. 12, Jeff Davis*
  • Jan. 15, Prattville*
  • Jan. 19, Dothan*
  • Jan.22, at Prattville*
  • Jan. 23, Fort Walton, Fla.
  • Jan. 26, Eufaula
  • Jan. 29, Greenville
  • Feb. 1, Samson
  • Feb. 2, Carroll
  • Feb. 4, at R.E. Lee
  • Area Tournament Feb. 9

*Asterisk denotes area games.

