Wildcat sports spotlight

Enterprise High School varsity boys basketball moved to 9-3 on the season with a 68-43 win over Georgiana on Dec. 21. Previously, they won the Florala Christmas Tour—with wins over Florala (71-33) and Greenville (63-55)—defeated Geneva 75-28 and lost to Geneva County 69-76 in overtime earlier in December. The other losses were to Eufaula (53-70) and Mountain Brook (34-48).