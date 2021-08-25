Wildcat Stadium to implement new policy starting Friday

Beginning Friday night at EHS's game against Carver High School, all attendees younger than 16 will need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or supervising adult in order to be allowed entry into home football games at Wildcat Stadium.

EHS Principal Stan Sauls said the decision was made to further ensure the safety of students and community supporters while on campus at EHS.

“Enterprise High School values the fans who support the Wildcats on Friday nights by attending the home football games. The safety and security of our students as well as our community supporters remain of the utmost importance,” he said. “We are also grateful for the support of the Enterprise Police Department, who work diligently to provide a safe home game experience for all in attendance.”

In addition to the supervision requirement for those under 16, Sauls said students—from EHS or neighboring schools—16 and older must be able to provide identification along with their actual ticket or Go Fan electronic ticket.

Additionally, fans will not be allowed to cross over from the home to the visitor side, or vice versa, and backpacks will not be allowed inside the stadium.