Wildcat volleyball on the road for area tourney

The Enterprise High School volleyball team travels to Prattville today to take on the winner of the Prattville Lions and the Jeff Davis Volunteers game in the Region 7A, Area 3 volleyball tournament.
The Dothan Wolves, the fourth area team and who Enterprise was scheduled to open the tourney against, announced Tuesday they would not be attending the tournament due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Enterprise enters the tournament with a 6-1 record in area play and an overall record of 23-15. The Wildcats defeated Jeff Davis in three games for each of their two matches over the course of the season, and the only area loss came on the road to Prattville.
Coach Jen Graham said her girls are focused and “playing up.”
“We watched game film and practiced for the last two days,” she said. “We had a good showing last Thursday for senior night. They’re really playing up and today was a good, aggressive practice. We looked at some of the things we need to do differently to get ahead quickly, so we strategized a lot.”
Graham said strategy is important, especially when facing teams like Prattville. The teams played for the first time in mid-September in Prattville, and the Wildcats lost 18-25, 15-25 and 11-25. When the Lions came to town two weeks later, Enterprise won in a five-match showdown with scores of 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25 and 15-13.
“We played them tight and they played us tight, so you’ve got to find the open areas. You’ve got to find a way to win,” she said.
Even if the Wildcats lose tonight, they’ll still be guaranteed a place in the super regional tournament. Coming in as the top seeded team has its advantages, but Graham said the area is tough no matter who you draw.
“It’s all about who you’re going against, and the area that we’d be going against is tough to play in. That number one seed is very important for that first regional round, so we definitely want to win tomorrow,” she said. “But regardless of first or second, we’re still going to play some really great teams in the first round of regionals. But again, if we can be first, that’s where we need to be.”
After winning the first two games of the season against Providence Christian and Daphne, the Wildcats hit a four-game losing streak, but ended the regular season with six wins in a row. Graham said she believes team cohesion and trust have been the most improved factors over the course of the season and that her team feels confident going into area and regional play.
If all goes according to plan, the regional tournament will take place in Montgomery on Oct. 23.
