Wildcat volleyball on the road for area tourney

“We played them tight and they played us tight, so you’ve got to find the open areas. You’ve got to find a way to win,” she said.

Even if the Wildcats lose tonight, they’ll still be guaranteed a place in the super regional tournament. Coming in as the top seeded team has its advantages, but Graham said the area is tough no matter who you draw.

“It’s all about who you’re going against, and the area that we’d be going against is tough to play in. That number one seed is very important for that first regional round, so we definitely want to win tomorrow,” she said. “But regardless of first or second, we’re still going to play some really great teams in the first round of regionals. But again, if we can be first, that’s where we need to be.”

After winning the first two games of the season against Providence Christian and Daphne, the Wildcats hit a four-game losing streak, but ended the regular season with six wins in a row. Graham said she believes team cohesion and trust have been the most improved factors over the course of the season and that her team feels confident going into area and regional play.

If all goes according to plan, the regional tournament will take place in Montgomery on Oct. 23.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.