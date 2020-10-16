 Skip to main content
Wildcat volleyball places second in area
Wildcat volleyball places second in area

101620-ent-vball-p1

Hannah Chang, left, and Sammie Neuwien blocked a Prattville spike in the area tri-match that Enterprise hosted on Sept. 29. The Wildcats came in second at the area tournament Wednesday and will begin regional play next Friday.

The Enterprise Wildcat volleyball team lost on the road to Prattville in the Region 7A, Area 3 volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

Originally slated to play Dothan, Enterprise received a bye in the first round after the Dothan team had to be quarantined due to COVID-19 issues and elected not to play. Prattville defeated Jefferson Davis in three sets: 25-10, 25-9 and 25-10.

In the championship match between the Wildcats and the Lions, Enterprise fell in three close sets with scores of 22-25, 25-27 and 24-26.

For Enterprise, Lily Rhoades had two aces and 16 digs, Taylor Danford had 14 kills and 13 digs and Zationna Horne hit eight kills.

Hannah Chang and Jaden Williams each had three blocks at the net, Sammie Neuwien gained 38 assists and Maggie Haynes earned 12 digs.

The Wildcats move on to regional tournament play next Friday.

