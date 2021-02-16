Wildcats claim area title with 73-62 win

“I went in there and was fired up and yelling and they were just sitting around like ‘Alright coach, but what’s next?’”

Not only will the Wildcats get to host a Sweet 16 game this coming Friday, it will be the first time in history that a 7A school has gotten the opportunity to do so. Take every advantage of playing at home—coming off a win, familiarity of playing in your home arena, the opportunity for more fans to attend, no hours long bus ride—and multiply it by a thousand.

“It’s huge to be able to host the Sweet 16 round at home. John Wadsworth, our assistant coach, said this and it’s kind of stuck with me, but this is historical. There may never be another round of 16 games hosted by a 7A school ever,” Harrelson said. “This is the only time, and it’s only in place because of COVID, but it’s a huge advantage that we were able to take advantage of by winning the area championship. It’s very, very big for us to put ourselves in this position to be able to host.”

Class 7A Area 1 Davidson High School (13-10 overall, 7-6 in area) in Mobile will travel to Enterprise Friday on the heels of a 50-39 loss to Montgomery High School (19-5 overall, 9-3 area) in Semmes. Harrelson said they’ve already begun watching film and getting familiar with how they operate.