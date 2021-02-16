Wildcats claim area title with 73-62 win

After a tight three quarters, Enterprise opened the final eight minutes of play on a scoring run that clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 champion title over Jefferson Davis Saturday night. The Wildcats won 73-62 and will host in the Sweet 16 playoffs Friday night.
Senior guard Jalen Cunningham helped seal the win for the Wildcats by scoring nine points off five of six free throws and two baskets in the final period, and 14 overall.
“He controlled the ball and made a couple of plays against their press,” head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “He hit a couple of tough layups in some traffic and he handled the ball and stepped up and hit some key free throws for us in that fourth quarter.”
Junior Quentin Hayes led the team with 17 points, followed closely by senior Jared Smith with 16. A struggle in recent games, and particularly the first half, Enterprise helped themselves by making 13 of 17 from the free throw line.
“We stepped up and made the free throws when we had to, and I think that was really the difference. They kept trying to foul us in the fourth quarter and trying to create more possessions and get back in the game,” he said, “but when you go up there to the free throw line and hit two outta two, and then get stops on the other end, that’s where we were able to create some separation. It was really big for us to be able to close out the game at the free throw line.”
The Wildcats ended the first half up 32-30, and the 50-42 lead at the end of the third felt a lot larger than the numbers suggest. Harrelson said the defense played a huge role in their success yet again.
“In that first half, they were getting in the lane and creating. We were coming over having to help and 10 (Tyree Curry, leading scorer for the Vols) was dishing it off and they were getting easy baskets, he said, “but that second half we were able to kind of keep them in front of us a little bit better, and ultimately I thought that was the difference in the game – keeping them out of the paint.”
Enterprise and Jefferson Davis faced off twice in the regular season, and Enterprise led the series 2-0 by scores of 57-44 and 62-60 going into Friday. The opening three quarters looked like it was going to be another close one, but Harrelson said his players had a business-like mindset and expected to come away with the win, no matter how close it was (or wasn’t.)
“We’re so familiar with each other and know each other’s personnel and styles of play, so that makes it tougher to execute. It’s like a chess match trying to adjust offenses and defenses and trying to make minor changes,” he said. “Don’t get me wrong, they were excited and were happy we won, but the vibe I got from them was okay, we expected it, next game, who are we playing, what time, when’s practice, let’s get back to work.
“I went in there and was fired up and yelling and they were just sitting around like ‘Alright coach, but what’s next?’”
Not only will the Wildcats get to host a Sweet 16 game this coming Friday, it will be the first time in history that a 7A school has gotten the opportunity to do so. Take every advantage of playing at home—coming off a win, familiarity of playing in your home arena, the opportunity for more fans to attend, no hours long bus ride—and multiply it by a thousand.
“It’s huge to be able to host the Sweet 16 round at home. John Wadsworth, our assistant coach, said this and it’s kind of stuck with me, but this is historical. There may never be another round of 16 games hosted by a 7A school ever,” Harrelson said. “This is the only time, and it’s only in place because of COVID, but it’s a huge advantage that we were able to take advantage of by winning the area championship. It’s very, very big for us to put ourselves in this position to be able to host.”
Class 7A Area 1 Davidson High School (13-10 overall, 7-6 in area) in Mobile will travel to Enterprise Friday on the heels of a 50-39 loss to Montgomery High School (19-5 overall, 9-3 area) in Semmes. Harrelson said they’ve already begun watching film and getting familiar with how they operate.
“Offensively, they’re going to run a lot of ball screens, so we’ve got to be sharp in our ball screen defense. Defensively, they run a lot of man-to-man, which we’ve seen a lot of this year and feel confident in. they’ll mix in some zone pressure,” he said. “It all goes back to working on us and focusing on us and making sure we’re sharp with our execution and control the pace of the game.”
For the second week in a row, the student section made quite a showing of support, a trend Harrelson and his players hope will continue, especially on such a historical night.
“It was awesome that they were there and loud and engaged and excited for us. I’m really hoping we have a great crowd again, and I think we will,” he said. “Like I said, this is historical. This has never happened in 7A history, hosting a Sweet 16 game. It’s going to be special, it’s going to be fun and we’re looking forward to it.”
The Wildcats and the Vikings will tipoff at 6:30 p.m. at Wildcat Arena. Tickets can be purchased from GoFan’s website beginning Thursday at 4 p.m.