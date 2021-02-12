Wildcats face Jefferson Davis in area championship

With the 63-26 win over Prattville, one game stands in between the Enterprise Wildcat boys’ basketball team and a chance to host in the Sweet 16 playoffs. The victory Tuesday night sealed an appearance in the Sweet 16, which will be the second time since head coach Rhett Harrelson took the reins in 2017.
After a sluggish 12-9 start in their favor, the Wildcats (18-6, 7-0) found their footing and ended the half ahead 29-16. The Cats opened the third quarter on a 9-point run—that only ended thanks to a foul against the Lions—and never slowed down. The defense, which had been moving quietly in the background for the first 16 minutes of play, came alive and only allowed three points to be scored over the whole quarter.
Last week’s practices centered on the defense and the significance of its role, and it clearly paid off.
“I’d certainly like to think so,” Harrelson said. “This group is so fun and so fun to be around and they enjoy being around each other, so it’s hard to get them to focus in sometimes. We played really tough defensively after that first quarter, and that’s where it starts for us. We’ve got to create energy and effort on defensive, and good things happen for us offensively when we do that.
“The score didn’t really indicate that we had started playing better defensively those last few minutes of the first quarter. We were getting good looks at the basket like we were the first quarter, but we hit them and were able to create some turnovers and impose our will a little bit.”
Good things happened offensively, indeed. A clean 3-pointer from junior Elijah Terry, an exciting dunk from senior Josh McCray, timely steals and a no-nonsense defensive showing led the Wildcats to a 35-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Terry led the team with 15 points, followed by McCray with 10—who added two 3-pointers to his dunk—and Keion Dunlap with eight. Jordan Hines scored seven off of two field goals and three free throws, Justin Winters and Jalen Cunningham each scored five, Jay Sconiers, Quentin Hayes and Marshawn Fitzpatrick each had three and Jared Smith and Mykel Johnson each added two.
Cunningham and Smith led in defensive rebounds with four each followed by Terry with three, who also had three offensive rebounds. Cunningham, Johnson and Hayes led the team with three steals each, and Hayes was also the team leader in assists at four.
The student section was also in rare form Tuesday night, chanting, cheering and waving a big, blue Wildcats flag after big scores. Harrelson said the crowded bleachers were a welcome sight, and he hopes they’ll be packed on Saturday, too.
“It’s awesome to be able to have our students right across from our bench cheering us on, waving a flag, making noise. It matters. It’s awesome,” he said. “That’s a big part of high school athletics, and especially basketball. I’m really excited that they’re excited to come to games and that they want to cheer on their classmates. We love having them here and whatever we need to do to keep them coming, we certainly want to do that.”
Enterprise will face Jefferson Davis of Montgomery in the championship game on Saturday at the EHS gym at 6 p.m. The Wildcats have come out on top both times they played earlier this season by a total of five points: 47-44 at home and 62-60 on the road. Harrelson said he expects this game to be just as much of a fight, and ultimately it will come down to who wants it more.
“We both have a lot of returning players, so we’re really familiar with style of play and their personnel,” he said. “In these kinds of games, it comes down to who’s going to win the rebound battle and who the tougher team is. That’s what we’ve been preaching to our guys. At the end of the day, you can throw out x’s and o’s and execution, and it just comes down to who’s tougher and who wants it more.”
The winner of Saturday’s game, aka the area champ, will host a Sweet 16 game and the runner up will travel to the Mobile area to play either Davidson High School or Mary G. Montgomery High School.