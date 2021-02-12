Wildcats face Jefferson Davis in area championship

With the 63-26 win over Prattville, one game stands in between the Enterprise Wildcat boys’ basketball team and a chance to host in the Sweet 16 playoffs. The victory Tuesday night sealed an appearance in the Sweet 16, which will be the second time since head coach Rhett Harrelson took the reins in 2017.

After a sluggish 12-9 start in their favor, the Wildcats (18-6, 7-0) found their footing and ended the half ahead 29-16. The Cats opened the third quarter on a 9-point run—that only ended thanks to a foul against the Lions—and never slowed down. The defense, which had been moving quietly in the background for the first 16 minutes of play, came alive and only allowed three points to be scored over the whole quarter.

Last week’s practices centered on the defense and the significance of its role, and it clearly paid off.

“I’d certainly like to think so,” Harrelson said. “This group is so fun and so fun to be around and they enjoy being around each other, so it’s hard to get them to focus in sometimes. We played really tough defensively after that first quarter, and that’s where it starts for us. We’ve got to create energy and effort on defensive, and good things happen for us offensively when we do that.