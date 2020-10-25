Wildcat's JV wins traffic-delayed game

A 45-minute road construction delay between Blakely, Ga. and Dothan delayed the start of Thursday’s junior varsity football game between the Early County High School Bobcats and Enterprise High School’s Wildcats.
The Wildcats lay in wait in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium and when the Bobcats, completely dressed in game attire, finally stepped onto the field, Enterprise immediately took control of the game, scored two first-half touchdowns and held on for a 16-0 win.
After holding the Bobcats to three downs and a punt, the Wildcats offense needed four plays to overcome a 10-yard penalty and score the game’s first touchdown; the score came on a 69-yard run by Amare Griffin midway through the first quarter.
Colson Dalrymple ran for the 2-point conversion putting the home team ahead, 8-0.
After again holding Early County on downs, EHS began its next series at its 34-yard line and used six plays to cover 66 yards; Enterprise’s second touchdown came on a 46-yard burst by Max Faught with 6:42 to play in the second period.
Griffin ran for the 2-point conversion that ended scoring for the night at 16-0.
Penalties and miscues were the story of the final 2.5 quarters.
The Wildcats were penalized nine times for 93 yards; the Bobcats were flagged eight times for 55 yards.
Enterprise’s Miles Jones recovered an EHS fumble that kept a late second period drive alive, but the Bobcats and the game clock stopped Enterprise at the visitor’s 22 as the first half ended.
Enterprise got the ball to start the third quarter, but a holding call put the quietus on a third scoring drive and gave the ball to the Bobcats.
The EHS defense appeared to get the ball back near midfield when Siaosi Blevins recovered an apparent Bobcat fumble, but game officials, after a brief discussion, reversed their decision and ruled the ECHS runner was down before the ball popped out of his grasp.
With a new set of downs, one of three first downs the visitors made on the night kept their drive alive; the first down resulting from a 15-yard EHS penalty did the trick.
Four plays later, Enterprise defensive back Darrell Davis broke up an Early County pass on fourth-and-3 at the EHS 27.
Both teams shot themselves in the foot throughout the fourth period.
Enterprise’s Atreal Wilkerson recovered an EHS fumble on the first snap of the final stanza, but the Wildcats suffered an interception, the return of which scored an apparent touchdown that was negated by a personal foul by the Bobcats.
Early County maintained possession, drove to the EHS four-yard line on its final series but a fourth-and-2 pass fell incomplete.
Enterprise ran out the clock.
The Wildcats ran for 137 yards on 22 carries to account for all the winning team’s yardage.
Early County gained 25 yards on 21 carries and completed 3-of-8 passes for 26 yards.
