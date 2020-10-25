Wildcat's JV wins traffic-delayed game

Enterprise’s Miles Jones recovered an EHS fumble that kept a late second period drive alive, but the Bobcats and the game clock stopped Enterprise at the visitor’s 22 as the first half ended.

Enterprise got the ball to start the third quarter, but a holding call put the quietus on a third scoring drive and gave the ball to the Bobcats.

The EHS defense appeared to get the ball back near midfield when Siaosi Blevins recovered an apparent Bobcat fumble, but game officials, after a brief discussion, reversed their decision and ruled the ECHS runner was down before the ball popped out of his grasp.

With a new set of downs, one of three first downs the visitors made on the night kept their drive alive; the first down resulting from a 15-yard EHS penalty did the trick.

Four plays later, Enterprise defensive back Darrell Davis broke up an Early County pass on fourth-and-3 at the EHS 27.

Both teams shot themselves in the foot throughout the fourth period.

Enterprise’s Atreal Wilkerson recovered an EHS fumble on the first snap of the final stanza, but the Wildcats suffered an interception, the return of which scored an apparent touchdown that was negated by a personal foul by the Bobcats.