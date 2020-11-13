Wildcats look to improve in offseason

Already looking forward to spring practices, if COVID-19 allows it, the coach said he’s going emphasize personal accountability for his players and is considering naming offseason captains and co-captains.

“We have to develop some leadership within the program and accountability within the players. We need to name some offseason captains and co-captains and let them run their teams and workouts,” Darlington said. “Make them accountable for workouts, for academics, community service and all of those things. We have to put a lot more things on the players to make things more player-driven.

“Me and (defensive coordinator) Jed (Kennedy) have very strong personalities, so we are going to tell them what to do and they are going to do it; they aren’t going to buck the system, but sometimes when you’re telling players what to do, they do that and not more.

“They have to take ownership in it for themselves and not just doing what the coaches tell them to. They need to be able to do the right thing because they believe it’s the right thing and it helps us win, not because they don’t want to get in trouble or yelled at.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.