Wildcats look to improve in offseason

Despite a winning season and an appearance in the first round of the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs the last two years, the Enterprise High School football team isn’t happy.
Looking back to the 2017 and 2018 seasons that each ended in a 2-8 record and no post-season play, the turnaround to 5-6 in 2019 and 7-4 this season, that both ended after round one is something to be proud of. However, head coach Rick Darlington said he doesn’t want that to be their culture.
“I don’t want to say we need make a run next year, but we need to make a run,” he said. “That is coming from me. We need to make a run. In year three, that’s when your culture has really taken root and this is who you are. The kids haven’t really played for another system and I feel like next year will indicate where we can stand in the state picture.”
Darlington said the key to continuing the season is improving the defense.
In 2019, the defense gave up an average of 360 yards of offense, 31.3 points per game and almost 200 passing yards per game. They forced 13 turnovers and allowed quarterbacks to reach a 50 percent pass completion rate.
In 2020, they lowered the numbers to 311 yards of offense per game, 25 points per game and 101 passing yards per game with 17 turnovers and a pass completion rate of 41 percent.
The run defense is where it hurts.
After giving up 1,877 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry in 2019, the 2020 Wildcat defense gave up 2,310 yards and 6.7 yards per carry this season.
“Overall, we just have to get better on defense,” Darlington said. “We have to coach them better, coach them differently. If we keep doing what we’ve been doing I guess we’ll get the same results.
“When you look at the data from last year to this year there are some areas we got better at, some we were worse and some we were the same. Defensively, though, we definitely have to find a way to stop the run better and still defend the pass. Stopping the run has to be priority one, though.”
For special teams, which also saw a big improvement over last year, senior kicker and punter Matt Sheahan saved the Wildcats 30 possible touchdowns by booting the ball into the end zone and forcing the touchback. He was also solid on field goals and PATs.
The offense this year, however, vastly improved. They ended the season with 3,004 rushing yards—6.5 average yards per carry—and 1,531 passing yards for a total yardage of 4,535. The 2019 team had 2,727 total yards. Turnovers dropped from 17 to 14, and the third down rate improved from 32 percent to 36 percent, which is still a number Darlington wants to improve on.
Seniors Josh McCray, Jared Smith, and Cole Hooper can be credited for much of the success in passing, along with junior quarterback Quentin Hayes.
McCray finished the season with 28 catches for 440 yards and six touchdowns, Smith had 20 catches for 520 yards and eight touchdowns and Hooper pulled in nine passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. Hayes threw for 1,464 yards, a school-record 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his first year as starting QB. He also rushed for 556 yards and four touchdowns.
“Offensively, we’re going to miss a lot of the production in the passing game from those guys, but we have a lot of our running game back. We have some good young backs, but we’re going to have to look at some of those guys on defense, too,” Darlington said. “We can’t just stockpile backs.”
“Receiver will be the big question because we threw for some good yardage. I want to see us get better at the short passing game, though, and get our completion percentage up. Most of our passing game was down the field stuff, so I want to get better at the short passing game and get better at some of the things we’ve been doing in the running game.”
Sophomore running back Mykel Johnson rushed for 936 yards and eight touchdowns, and freshman Keion Dunlap rushed for 214 yards and one touchdown on 46 carries. Dunlap has experience on defense as a cornerback.
Not only is he dangerous as a receiver, McCray was a ferocious running back, rushing for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns. He completed two passes for 35 yards and returned 19 kickoffs for 570 yards and two touchdowns. His total end-of-season stats show 1,819 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns.
Over his career since joining the varsity team as a freshman, McCray has compiled 1,737 yards and 30 touchdowns rushing; caught 82 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns; completed three out of four pass attempts for 88 yards; returned 29 kickoffs for 822 yards and two touchdowns; and returned 11 punts for 108 yards. Defensively, he’s totaled 41 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, four interceptions, six pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one pick-six.
Added together, McCray has earned 3,856 all-purpose yards and 43 total touchdowns during four years of high school football for the Wildcats.
The defense was led by senior linebacker LZ Leonard with 87 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks followed by senior linebacker Tanner Rogers with 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks. Senior safety Jaylon Webter came in third with 71 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and two interceptions with 13 pass breakups.
Darlington said this senior class will be missed, and not just for its production.
“We’ll miss them, for sure. A lot those guys weren’t big in stature but have big hearts,” he said. “They live and breathe Enterprise football. I just love the way those guys played for Enterprise. Almost all of them you would think as probably undersized and not that fast or not that strong, but all of them played their guts out. We’ll miss those guys.”
Already looking forward to spring practices, if COVID-19 allows it, the coach said he’s going emphasize personal accountability for his players and is considering naming offseason captains and co-captains.
“We have to develop some leadership within the program and accountability within the players. We need to name some offseason captains and co-captains and let them run their teams and workouts,” Darlington said. “Make them accountable for workouts, for academics, community service and all of those things. We have to put a lot more things on the players to make things more player-driven.
“Me and (defensive coordinator) Jed (Kennedy) have very strong personalities, so we are going to tell them what to do and they are going to do it; they aren’t going to buck the system, but sometimes when you’re telling players what to do, they do that and not more.
“They have to take ownership in it for themselves and not just doing what the coaches tell them to. They need to be able to do the right thing because they believe it’s the right thing and it helps us win, not because they don’t want to get in trouble or yelled at.”
