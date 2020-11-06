Wildcats on the road for Round 1

The Enterprise Wildcats will load the bus and head south today for the first round of the Class 7A State Playoffs against the Theodore Bobcats.

In the last game of the regular season, Enterprise (7-3) fell to Navarre (5-0) last Friday 42-28 at Navarre’s stadium in Florida. The Wildcats struck early for the first score of the game on a 22-yard pass from Quentin Hayes to Josh McCray, but Navarre tied it up three minutes later with a one-yard touchdown run.

Navarre scored two more times, bringing the score to 7-21, before Hayes found McCray again for seven-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.

The third quarter gave way to a battle of the defenses, and Navarre claimed the only score of the quarter with a 19-yard run with three minutes to go. When the alarm sounded for the fourth quarter, the score was 14-27 Navarre thanks to a blocked extra point attempt.

Enterprise scored in two minutes on another Hayes touchdown pass, this time a 71-yarder to Jared Smith, to bring the Wildcats within six. Navarre responded with back to back touchdown runs to make it 21-42 with 2:24 remaining.