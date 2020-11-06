Wildcats on the road for Round 1

The Enterprise Wildcats will load the bus and head south today for the first round of the Class 7A State Playoffs against the Theodore Bobcats.
In the last game of the regular season, Enterprise (7-3) fell to Navarre (5-0) last Friday 42-28 at Navarre’s stadium in Florida. The Wildcats struck early for the first score of the game on a 22-yard pass from Quentin Hayes to Josh McCray, but Navarre tied it up three minutes later with a one-yard touchdown run.
Navarre scored two more times, bringing the score to 7-21, before Hayes found McCray again for seven-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.
The third quarter gave way to a battle of the defenses, and Navarre claimed the only score of the quarter with a 19-yard run with three minutes to go. When the alarm sounded for the fourth quarter, the score was 14-27 Navarre thanks to a blocked extra point attempt.
Enterprise scored in two minutes on another Hayes touchdown pass, this time a 71-yarder to Jared Smith, to bring the Wildcats within six. Navarre responded with back to back touchdown runs to make it 21-42 with 2:24 remaining.
Hayes located Smith for a second time on a 46-yard pass to bring the Wildcats to 28 points. Enterprise had 16 first downs on the night and gained 168 rush yards on 35 attempts and 184 passing yards for 352 total yards of offense.
Hayes went 13-25, scoring four touchdowns and throwing one interception. McCray had eight carries for 72 yards, four catches for 26 yards and two touchdowns. Smith also had two touchdowns and seven catches for 155 yards.
Defensively, Aaron Owens was credited with 14 tackles, one forced fumble and one tackle-for-loss; LZ Leonard had 12 tackles; Jaylon Webster had eight tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one interception and three pass breakups; and Tanner Rogers had seven tackles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry.
The loss brought Enterprise to 7-3 on the season; the first came on the road at Central Phenix City 45-28 and the second happened at home against Prattville, a nail-biting 35-28. Enterprise has wins against Carver (35-19), Dothan (42-13), Davidson (52-13), Carroll (43-22), Smiths Station (35-13), Jefferson Davis (39-6) and, most notably, Auburn (38-27).
Theodore opened its season with a loss on the road to Saraland (42-21). After that, the Bobcats won nine straight games over Baker (35-20); Bryant (28-0); Daphne (21-20 in overtime); Murphy (28-6); Davidson (34-0); Fairhope (25-17); LeFlore (47-8); Foley (49-17); and Montgomery (49-0).
Theodore’s offense is averaging 38 points per game while the defense has allowed an average of just 13 points per game thanks to three shutouts. Comparatively, the Wildcats have scored an average of 33 points per game while allowing opponents an average of 23 points.
Theodore quarterback Landon Hirtreiter has thrown for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions in 2020, while running back TJ Richardson has rushed for 940 yards and eight touchdowns. Fellow running back Kiersten Rogers has rushed for 608 yards and eight touchdowns.
Josh McCray leads the Wildcats with 714 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and 413 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Add in 570 yards and two touchdowns from kickoff returns and McCray claims 1,732 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns.
Running back Mykel Johnson has 828 yards and eight touchdowns and receiver Jared Smith has 349 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Quarterback Quentin Hayes has 1,244 yards passing and a school-record 17 touchdowns with five interceptions this season. Hayes also has 468 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
Senior linebacker LZ Leonard leads the defense with 80 total tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks, and 13 quarterback hurries, while Tanner Rogers has 66 total tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, and 11 quarterback hurries. Linebacker Kenyatta McNeese has 50 tackles and 11.5 tackles-for-loss, while defensive tackle Xavier Moore has 42 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and six sacks on the year.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
