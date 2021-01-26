Wildcats stay perfect in area play

While the victory was never in question—to me, at least—the momentum did seem to be changing that last quarter, something Harrelson attributes back to their inconsistencies in effort on occasion.

“I think that goes back to our inconsistencies, not staying the course for the entire game,” he said. “We’re not consistent with our efforts, and we’ve got to be better with that moving forward. We’ve got no time to be taking steps back at this point in the year; we’ve got to bring it every game.”

The rhythm was also interrupted by repeated fouls—specifically traveling.

“We turned the ball over way too much with traveling, and we’re not going to be able to afford that moving forward. Fouling has been an issue for us all year with allowing teams to get to the free throw line and score,” Harrelson said. “When we have our defense set up and we’re moving and helping each other, we’re really tough to score on, but any time you allow them to get to the free throw line that’s free points.”

The Wildcats will end the season on a three-game home streak starting today against Eufaula, a team that claims two of Enterprise’s four losses on the season. Harrelson said they’re looking forward to redemption.