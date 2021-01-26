Wildcats stay perfect in area play

The Enterprise basketball boys varsity squad remains perfect in area play after a dominant 46-68 victory Friday night on the road against Prattville in the final area game of the season.
The Wildcats (16-4, 6-0) started off strong and never wavered, taking a quick 0-6 lead thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Quentin Hayes. Just during the first quarter, Hayes landed three out of four 3-point shots. Head coach Rhett Harrelson said while they’ve had some inconsistency with starting off strong this season, he could tell Friday was going to be different.
“You can normally tell with this group in warm ups—if they’re bouncing around, how they’re going through layup lines, how they’re moving—so I had a good feeling about Friday just based on our pre-game warm ups,” he said. “We got off to a good start, got really good looks at the rim. Quentin hit four threes without even touching the rim, so that always helps. They came out in the zone and we worked the ball around. Quentin was able to get open and we found him and he was just knocking them down.”
An impressive 3-19 lead after the first quarter doubled into a 10-38 lead by halftime. The Wildcats scored 18 and allowed 18 points to be scored in third quarter bringing the score to 28-56. Enterprise again allowed 18 points to be scored in the fourth quarter, while scoring 12, leading to a final score of 46-68.
While the victory was never in question—to me, at least—the momentum did seem to be changing that last quarter, something Harrelson attributes back to their inconsistencies in effort on occasion.
“I think that goes back to our inconsistencies, not staying the course for the entire game,” he said. “We’re not consistent with our efforts, and we’ve got to be better with that moving forward. We’ve got no time to be taking steps back at this point in the year; we’ve got to bring it every game.”
The rhythm was also interrupted by repeated fouls—specifically traveling.
“We turned the ball over way too much with traveling, and we’re not going to be able to afford that moving forward. Fouling has been an issue for us all year with allowing teams to get to the free throw line and score,” Harrelson said. “When we have our defense set up and we’re moving and helping each other, we’re really tough to score on, but any time you allow them to get to the free throw line that’s free points.”
The Wildcats will end the season on a three-game home streak starting today against Eufaula, a team that claims two of Enterprise’s four losses on the season. Harrelson said they’re looking forward to redemption.
“I think we’re ready to play against them again. We’ve lost to them twice, which has left a bad taste in their mouth,” he said. “We’re excited to get a chance to play them again and try and get in that win column.”
The ninth grade team will take the court at 3 p.m. followed by the JV boys at 4:30 p.m., girls varsity at 6 p.m. and boys varsity at 7:30 p.m. Greenville—boys senior night—and Carroll—girls senior night—are scheduled for Friday and next Tuesday.
Round one of the area tournament, which the Wildcats will enter into as the No. 1 seed, is set to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10 with championship on Saturday, Feb. 13. The girls will play round one on Tuesday, Feb. 9 followed by the championship on Friday, Feb. 12.
Elijah Terry scored a team-high 21 points, making nine out of 12 field goals and going three for three on free throws. Hayes followed closely with 17, making five out of 6 3-pointers and one of three field goal attempts. Keion Dunlap scored 12 (six of seven field goals,) Jay Sconier scored eight (four of four field goals), Jordan Hines scored five (one of four field goals, three of six free throws), Marshawn Fitzpatrick landed a 3-pointer and Jalen Cunningham scored two on two free throw attempts.
Terry also led the team with 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Mykel Johnson claimed five rebounds, one assist and three steals, and Hayes and Hines each had four rebounds each while Hayes added an additional two assists and one steal. Dunlap had four assists, Josh McCray and Justin Winters each had three rebounds, Sconiers and Fitzpatrick each had two and Cunningham and Dunlap each had one. Out of 37 rebounds, 10 were offensive and 27 were defensive takeaways.