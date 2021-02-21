Wildcats to compete in Elite 8 showdown

“There were a couple of times late third quarter, early fourth quarter where it’s a three, five point game, and Jordan Hines, I thought, really gave us a spark. Without him, I don’t think we win that game,” he said. “Elijah Terry had a really good putback dunk that sparked us and got us going, too, but Jordan just keeps coming to my mind stepping up to the free throw line and hitting a big basket in the second half.”

Terry led the team in scoring with 14 points, followed by Hayes with nine, Hines and Cunningham with seven, McCray and Smith with four and Keion Dunlap with two.

Despite not having a successful game overall offensively, there were things the team did well, especially in the final few minutes where it mattered most.

“I thought we did a really good job offensively of making them come out and guard us when we had the lead with three to four minutes left. We were trying to make them come out and guard us and we got some matchups that we liked and were able to hold the ball for 30, 40 seconds at a time,” Harrelson said. “Eventually, they were having to foul, and we stepped up and knocked them down and were able to put it away.