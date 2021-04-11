Wind and sand makes one thankful

I was at a luncheon last week with friends Amber and Rebecca standing in a buffet line. The tornado sirens were going off when someone announced a tornado could arrive in about 10 minutes. A woman in front of me called her daughter on her cell phone and started crying, which started the lady next to her crying. Not really knowing what to do, I politely stepped around them to get to the roast beef.
With the possibility of it being my last meal I got double portions of mashed potatoes and brown gravy (no one else seemed that interested in eating anyway). I guess I’m of the mindset in these times of plagues and politicians that if your number is up then you may as well go out with a full stomach. There weren’t a lot of options anyway. I had forgotten my cell phone so I couldn’t call KM for one last “I love you.” So, I did the next best thing. I chowed down. I even told Amber yes when she asked if I wanted a piece of chocolate cake.
As the three of us ate and waited on the tornado, the conversation turned morbidly humorous as we thought about what we would order for our last meal. I knew Amber loves sushi, but I didn’t really think she would put that down as a last meal request. I mean if you can have any cuisine known to woman, no one in their right mind is going to order raw fish. Am I right? Of course, if you do find yourself in a situation where you are actually ordering your last meal, then you’re probably not in your right mind anyway. But Amber restored my faith, saying she would choose nothing but desserts.
Rebecca went with a big bowl of vanilla ice cream and a bag of salt and vinegar chips. Amber asked her if she was pregnant. She said no, that she just wanted to go out with a bellyache and a smile. I told them I would choose a medium rare steak and a lobster tail. It would be a tough choice on the dessert, probably a dead heat between pecan pie and carrot cake.
As it turned out, the tornado missed us, and in fact may never have existed at all. I ended up with heartburn.
On my ride home, I thought of my trip to Florida the week before when real tornadoes came through the southeast. My four brothers-in-law and I had been lucky with our weather on our golf trip south to Blue Mountain Beach in the Florida Panhandle. It was Florida as it was supposed to be, blue skies and sunshine, white sand washed by gulf waves, crowded golf courses and fresh seafood.
The first morning I got up early and stepped out the back door of the house known as Summer Winds, and its back yard known as the Gulf of Mexico. I walked down the 50 or so wooden stairs to the beach below. It was just after sun up and there was a thick fog, making the flat landscape of sand and tide before me look eerie as it disappeared into the mist. The air was cool and damp, full of familiar and welcome smells of the sea.
I walked about 300 yards before seeing anyone. Then, suddenly in the haze I came upon a man who stood perfectly still, in a pose. He looked like that karate kid from the movie, standing on one leg with his arms outstretched. I walked behind him and almost said, “Wax on, wax off,” but he spoke first, telling me it was going to be a great day for surfing.