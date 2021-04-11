Wind and sand makes one thankful

I was at a luncheon last week with friends Amber and Rebecca standing in a buffet line. The tornado sirens were going off when someone announced a tornado could arrive in about 10 minutes. A woman in front of me called her daughter on her cell phone and started crying, which started the lady next to her crying. Not really knowing what to do, I politely stepped around them to get to the roast beef.

With the possibility of it being my last meal I got double portions of mashed potatoes and brown gravy (no one else seemed that interested in eating anyway). I guess I’m of the mindset in these times of plagues and politicians that if your number is up then you may as well go out with a full stomach. There weren’t a lot of options anyway. I had forgotten my cell phone so I couldn’t call KM for one last “I love you.” So, I did the next best thing. I chowed down. I even told Amber yes when she asked if I wanted a piece of chocolate cake.