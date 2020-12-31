Wind tunnel tests will help design future Army tiltrotor aircraft

Through the combination of these three programs, the team isolated the aerodynam­ic behavior of individual aircraft components and then used this information to estimate the stability boundaries of the TRAST model.

Once the researchers test the TRAST model in the wind tunnel, they can compare how well the predictions generated by the analysis codes match the actual behavior of TRAST in the face of extreme whirl flutter.

“We want to measure the stability bound­ary without actually breaking the model,” Kreshock said. “It’s tricky because as you start getting closer to the stability boundary, you can watch the model vibrate and become more unstable. As we watch this model shake from the window, we have to make sure to keep one finger on the switch to shut down the wind tunnel before the model actually breaks.”

According to Kreshock, present tiltro­tors like the V-22 Osprey handle the issue of whirl flutter through reinforced airframes and thick airfoils, which severely increase the weight of the aircraft.

He believes that TRAST may help the Army explore new design possibilities for til­trotors that resolve the whirl flutter problem in different ways, such as wing extensions.