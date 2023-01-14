Winter is the SOS Shelter Pet of the Week. He came to the shelter right before Christmas, just as the temperatures started to drop.

He was greeted with a warm blanket and some toys to make him feel more at ease. His first week there were some medicines to rid him of pesky worms, and then a shot followed by a quarantine period.

The staff said once Winter was out of quarantine, he became friends with other dogs, including Bill the hound. Today, Winter seems to welcome other dogs to the kennel while he awaits a new owner.

Winter is four months old, fully vetted, wormed and microchipped.

Meet Winter at the SOS Shelter on Highway 134 in Enterprise.

SOS always appreciates donations, and these are some of the things we always need: Purina Cat Naturals dry food (olive green bag), Kitten Chow dry food, Bleach (any brand), Pine Pellets Horse bedding (used for cat litter), Purina One dog food, laundry detergent (any brand).

Please check out our wishlists on Amazon and Chewy for other needed items. We also welcome volunteers at the shelter, and also at our monthly dog washes through the summer.