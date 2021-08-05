Wiregrass Angel House offers hope to victims of violent crime

The Wiregrass Angel House was founded in 2004 to help victims and survivors of violent crime and serves eight counties in the Wiregrass: Barbour, Bullock, Dale, Pike, Coffee, Geneva, Houston and Henry, as well as Holmes, Walker and Jackson counties in north Florida. The House had its first office in the “old” Dothan city jail, but they now operate out of a residential-style house with a back yard that has been converted into a garden where memorial services are held annually to remember those lost to violent crime.

When a violent crime occurs in one of their service areas, Angel House representatives are called into action by law enforcement agencies attending the crime scene. Lewis said that they may be called to sit with the victim or the victim’s family, to offer comfort or to offer other services that may be needed then or in the future. After arriving, representatives introduce themselves and offer to stay until other family or friends can arrive to assist the victim or the family. Lewis said it is not unusual for them to be called to the scene of a murder, burglary, rape, domestic violence, assault or suicide, and the staff has had to learn to put aside personal emotions in order to be able to help the victims and their families; however, Lewis admitted that it is sometimes very difficult to put personal feelings aside. Counselors are also available, as are court assistants, who help victims and families navigate the complicated court system.