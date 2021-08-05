Wiregrass Angel House offers hope to victims of violent crime

The Wiregrass Angel House was founded in 2004 to help victims and survivors of violent crime and serves eight counties in the Wiregrass: Barbour, Bullock, Dale, Pike, Coffee, Geneva, Houston and Henry, as well as Holmes, Walker and Jackson counties in north Florida. The House had its first office in the “old” Dothan city jail, but they now operate out of a residential-style house with a back yard that has been converted into a garden where memorial services are held annually to remember those lost to violent crime.
Katy Lewis, outreach advocate for the Angel House, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club and said she is often referred to as “the face” of the Wiregrass Angel House, but her responsibilities extend into many more avenues than just speaking to organizations.
When a violent crime occurs in one of their service areas, Angel House representatives are called into action by law enforcement agencies attending the crime scene. Lewis said that they may be called to sit with the victim or the victim’s family, to offer comfort or to offer other services that may be needed then or in the future. After arriving, representatives introduce themselves and offer to stay until other family or friends can arrive to assist the victim or the family. Lewis said it is not unusual for them to be called to the scene of a murder, burglary, rape, domestic violence, assault or suicide, and the staff has had to learn to put aside personal emotions in order to be able to help the victims and their families; however, Lewis admitted that it is sometimes very difficult to put personal feelings aside. Counselors are also available, as are court assistants, who help victims and families navigate the complicated court system.
Another service offered by Angel House is crime-scene clean-up. Lewis said that families are often grateful for this assistance, as returning to the scene is extremely difficult for them. All of the services offered by the Angel House are free to the victims and their families.
Lewis’s responsibilities also include setting up fundraising events and preparing for the annual memorial service. This year’s service will be held on Sept. 25 in conjunction with the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Crosses will be placed in the garden, and, as part of the program, the names of the victims will be read aloud. Family members will have an opportunity to remember their loved ones and to share memories of them.
Wiregrass Angel House also has two therapy dogs that are on call to help victims dealing with the trauma of crime. Not only do the dogs offer comfort and love, but they also help “alleviate the anxiety and fear by the victim witness and help them work through their stress,” Lewis said. The dogs may be called to court, schools or nursing homes, and they help raise public awareness of their mission.
Wiregrass Angel House can be reached at a 24-hour crisis line at 866-318-6225 or at a business number at 334-702-7010. For more information about the services offered and how you can help support their efforts to help victims of violent crime, visit the website at www.wiregrassangelhouse.org.