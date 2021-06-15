Wiregrass Music Festival kicks off with youth performance

Hoobler Music Studio began its 2021 Wiregrass Music Festival on Friday with a performance from Enterprise Youth Theater. The group performed several songs along with “On Your Mark,” a musical re-imagining of “The Tortoise and the Hare.”

The festival will include four other musical events between June 17-20:

A piano recital by Roy Hoobler will take place June 17 at 7 p.m. The event will include light classical music featuring the work of Bach, Shostakovich and Beethoven.

The Troy Euphonium Quartet will perform June 18 at 7 p.m.

A chamber music concert on June 19 at 3 p.m. will showcase the talent of local string players and pianist, Andy Martin, Grace Park and Roy Hoobler. They will be playing Mendelssohn’s Concerto #1 and Brahms’s Variations on a Theme.

The Magical Mystery Trio, a Beatles tribute band based in Dothan, will perform an acoustic Beatles tribute concert on June 20 at 3 p.m.

All events will take place at Hoobler Music Studio. For more information about the festival events, visit the Hoobler Music Studio Facebook page.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.