Wiregrass Tennis Academy fundraiser 'nets' more than $300 for SOS Shelter

It was a tennis tournament with special guests cheering on the players when the Wiregrass Tennis Academy held a fundraising tournament to benefit the SOS Animal Shelter in Enterprise.

The no-kill animal shelter personnel, volunteers and some of the four-legged shelter residents were courtside as 22 tennis players competed in the Fast4 format in early November. A total of 17 complete matches were played in just a little over four hours.

The players did not know their partners for this double competition until the draw before the matches, said Tournament Director Frank Zerbinos. “This added to the fun, as well as the challenge of playing with a person you didn’t necessarily know."

Zerbinos said the SOS Shelter was selected to be the beneficiary for the fundraiser because it has a special place in his heart. Two of his fur-babies have been adopted from the local shelter.

Zerbinos had high praise for the city of Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department and their grounds maintenance team. “The grounds and the tennis courts have never looked better, thanks to the hard work and attentiveness of these men,” he said.

The tennis tournament was a success, Zerbinos said. “A great time was had by all, and more than $300 was raised to benefit the SOS Shelter.”