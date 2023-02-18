The Wiregrass United Way held an orientation session Thursday for the more than 40 volunteers, from the six counties covered by WUW, who are participating in the Funds Distribution process.

These volunteers are divided into four committees, according to WUW Chief Executive Officer Walter Hill. Each of the 37 partner agencies are in one of the four focus areas, which are Helping Youth Succeed, Meeting Basic Needs, Serving People with Special Needs and Strengthening Families and Individuals.

Hill said that until March 14, United Way volunteers will visit all of the partner agencies. During these visits, not only will they tour their facilities, but they will also have meetings with their lead staff and volunteers. During these meetings, they will discuss accomplishments from the previous year, goals and objectives for the year ahead, challenges and opportunities facing the organization and their operating budget, Hill said.

After completing all of the agency visits, the committees will each meet to discuss allocation amounts for each agency in their assigned focus area and make recommendations to the WUW Board of Trustees on allocation totals for 2023 for each organization.

Trae Avant of Ozark chairs the 2023 Funds Distribution process. The four Focus Area Chairs are Nikki Dyess, Helping Youth Succeed; Linda Cunningham, Meeting Basic Needs; Amy Butler, Serving People with Special Needs; and Katie Saliba, Strengthening Families and Individuals. The committee members and the counties they represent are:

Helping Youth Succeed: Mallory Herring and Terri Ricks in Barbour County; Ashley Avery and Mary Sue Cain in Coffee County; Ben Baker and Heather Cohen in Dale County; Marlene Ferrell in Geneva County; Pam Dyson and Gabby Johnson in Henry County; and Sue Gilland and Dr. Debra Wright in Houston County.

Meeting Basic Needs: Sarah Osmer and Keisha Russaw in Barbour; Bruce Faulk and Gabby Ingram in Coffee County; Tara Baker and Laura Bruce in Dale County; Tammie Byrd and Lisa Hales in Geneva County; Rhonda Harrison and Sara McKee in Henry County; and sJohn Brown and Wayne Hendley in Houston County.

Serving People with Special Needs: Jessica King in Barbour County; Kathy Haynes and Audra Kelley in Coffee County; Danny Fell in Dale County; Gayla Land and Richard Pickron in Geneva County; Debra Baker and David Norwood in Henry County; and Tonya Dyer and James Ivey in Houston County.

Strengthening Families and Individuals: Brooke Goff in Barbour County; Ben Bradley and Lee Milliner in Coffee County; Nicole Alvestad and Andy Coleman in Dale County; Rev. Russell Clausell and Tory Hargrave in Geneva County; Heather Shippey and Whitney Woodham in Henry County; and Terressa McLeod and Judy Thomas in Houston County.

The WUW has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 37 member agencies serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six county areas. For more information call (334) 792-9661 or visit the website at www.wuw.org.