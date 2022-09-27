Wiregrass United Way campaign bus stops in Enterprise

Those on the 13th Annual Wiregrass United Way Campaign Kickoff Bus got a welcome worthy of a “small town with a big heart” during a stop at the Enterprise YMCA last Thursday.

The Enterprise High School Band and cheerleaders, local beauty queens, the Enterprise Wildcat and the Enterprise State Community College Bo Weevil joined government and civic leaders and members of the YMCA Pre-School class to welcome the bus load of Wiregrass United Way campaign workers during the bus tour that kicked off Thursday morning in Henry County at the Abbeville Boys and Girls Club.

“This is a small town with a big heart,” said Enterprise City Council President Turner Townsend, as he, Enterprise City Councilman Scotty Johnson and Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer welcomed the bus tour visitors.

Other bus stops were at the Eufaula downtown gazebo, the Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark, the Merle Wallace Purvis Center in Geneva County, and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The WUW currently funding 37 member agencies serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties. Funds raised by WUW are utilized locally in the six-county area.

The 2022 goal is $2,777,777.77, said WUW Chief Executive Officer Walter Hill. “When we reach that goal, the Wiregrass Foundation has pledged to give us $400,000 which will put us over $3 million.”

This year 88 businesses conducted their WUW campaigns starting Aug. 2 as part of the Pacesetter Campaign, Hill said. “During our Pacesetter campaign kickoff, campaign volunteers packed 40,00 meals for the Food Bank in Dothan.

“Pacesetters are vital to the success of the overall campaign,” Hill said. “By having a Pacesetter campaign, there is already a significant amount of money raised when the official campaign kickoff is held.” At the end of the bus tour, Hill announced that some $1,584,551, roughly 57 percent of the total goal had been raised.

More than 1,000 volunteers work with the WUW during the year. “A volunteer Board of Trustees leads the local organization,” Hill said. Trent Dillard, Alabama Power Company, serves as the overall Campaign Chair. Toni Kaminski serves as the Coffee County United Way Board Chairman, Lee Milliner serves as Coffee County Campaign Chairman, and Mindy Collier is the WUW Area Manager.

Miss Alabama 2022 Lindsay Fincher was on the bus tour to congratulate the local Pacesetter businesses at each of the stops. “This is an incredible organization that supports so very worthy causes. You are playing a key role in supporting your community,” she told the capacity crowd in the YMCA fitness center. “To see this many people come together to support your community. Always remember how much we can accomplish when we come together as a community and as a group.

Fincher and Hill presented certificates of appreciation to Coffee County organizations that had served as Pacesetters this year.

Enterprise State Community College President Danny Long accepted the certificate on behalf of the ESCC employees who raised $3,742 for WUW.

Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelley Cobb and Carol Mooney accepted the certificate on behalf of the county schools’ employees who raised $4,250.

Eric Guiness from Ben E. Keith Company, who is also a WUW board member, accepted the certificate on behalf of the company’s employees who raised $5,000, a 91 percent increase over last year’s campaign.

City of Enterprise Human Resources Director Christina Meissner accepted the certificate on behalf of the city’s employees who raised $15,174.

Townsend accepted the certificate on behalf of the Townsend Building Supply employees in Enterprise Ozark, and Dothan who raised $21,950.

Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zell Thomas accepted the certificate on behalf of the school system employees who raised $23, 875, almost $6,000 more than last year.

Medical Center Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Joey Hester accepted the certificate on behalf of the hospital employees who raised $45,470.