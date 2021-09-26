Wiregrass United Way kicks off 2021 campaign

The Wiregrass United Way made a stop at the Enterprise YMCA Thursday as part of its annual campaign kickoff bus tour.

The organization spent the day traveling to the six counties throughout the Wiregrass that it serves — Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston — to host the mini campaign kickoffs for the start of its 2021 campaign.

Mindy Collier, area manager for Coffee, Dale and Geneva counties, said the bus tour serves as a way to generate excitement and awareness of WUW’s campaign.

“It helps highlight what we’re doing and establish some momentum and excitement about the campaign and bring awareness to the community about what we’re actually doing,” Collier said. “Yes, we’re raising money, but we are providing resources to 38 different agencies across the six-county area.”

The Wiregrass United Way’s overall goal for its 2021 campaign is $2.75 million, and the goal for Coffee County is $400,000. The organization announced at the kickoff stop that it had already raised $224,247, or 56 percent of the goal.