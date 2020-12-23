Wise men sincerely seek to worship Christ

I am a storyteller. I love to read, hear and tell good stories. I’ve heard some storytellers say, “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” I might even agree, as long as our audience understands that our story isn’t true.

Of course, we call those kinds of stories fiction. Those types of stories are told simply for entertainment, and they are often quite inspiring, but are not to be believed as truth. Many of us do tend, however, to find true stories a little more moving and inspiring than the fictitious ones. There are many stories that surround the Christmas season that are fantasies; they contain characters that we might call “make believe.” Many of them have become part of our culture, and we find them to be quite enjoyable, but the main story of Christmas falls in the non-fiction category.

The characters in these stories were real, and their stories were true. These stories also contain the real reason why we celebrate Christmas. The following is one of the true stories of Christmas, and it can be found in Matthew’s gospel. Matthew tells us: