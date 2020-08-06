With the Germany withdrawal, Poland is set to be hosting a lot more US troops

The American military’s presence in Europe is shifting eastward, the Defense Department has confirmed, as a new agreement with Poland sets up a host of construction projects designed to support more U.S. troops in that country.

In addition to the 4,500 troops that currently rotate from the U.S., “Poland has agreed to fund infrastructure and logistical support to U.S. forces,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Tom Campbell told Military Times. An increase of 1,000 rotational troops is also still on tap.

The plan is part of an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement completed Monday and awaiting signatures.

“Alongside the recently announced European strategic force posture changes, the EDCA will enhance deterrence against Russia, strengthen NATO, reassure our Allies, and our forward presence in Poland on NATO’s eastern flank will improve our strategic and operational flexibility,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement.

Infrastructure projects will include:

• A V Corps forward command post.

• A forward division headquarters

• Several combat training centers, starting with Drawsko and Pomorskie.

• An Air Force MQ-9 squadron.

• An aerial port of debarkation for loading and unloading troops and equipment.

• An area support group.

• A special operations forces facility to support air, ground and maritime operations.